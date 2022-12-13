Authority finalises land usage in ‘New Noida’ draft master plan

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday said that it has finalised land usage in the draft Master Plan-2041 meant for the ‘New Noida’ region proposed, which has been proposed to be developed in the Dadri-Sikandrabad area. The master plan had earmarked dedicated areas for universities, industries, financial offices and residential purposes, officials said.

According to the draft master plan, the authority has earmarked a total of 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in 86 villages of Bulandshahr and Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The authority decided to acquire agricultural land to expand Noida after it realised that the demand for land for industries, universities and other projects is on the rise and they are left with no vacant land in Noida city, officials added.

Out of the 21,000 hectares of agricultural land, the authority has earmarked 8,111 hectares for industries, 2,000 hectares for residential projects and 1,662 hectares for setting up institutes that include universities and medical colleges. It will cater to 600,000 residents, said officials.

“We have got the draft of Master Plan-2041 for ‘New Noida’ and discussed the project in detail. We are about to finalise the master plan and will send it to the Uttar Pradesh government for a final approval,” said Prabhas Kumar, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Kumar further said, “The master plan will soon be approved and we will start work on the expansion of Noida.”

In June 2021, the authority had roped in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) for drafting the master plan. The SPA, on its part, has already defined the land usage for the expansion of Noida towards Bulandshahr, sources said.

The Noida authority aims to acquire agricultural land from 66 villages falling in neighboring Bulandshahr district and 20 more villages from Gautam Budh Nagar. Currently, Noida is spread over 16,000 hectares of land and has 81 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar district, authority officials added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON