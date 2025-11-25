Bangladesh man dies by suicide in Greater Noida

A 28-year-old Bangladesh national allegedly hanged himself to death at a rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said on Monday, adding that the body may have been hanging for the last two days. Police have seized the victim’s mobile phone and are trying to locate the woman who was living with him.

The man, who hailed from Sirsaganj, had reportedly moved into the Beta-1 flat with a female friend on November 17, and studied at a private university in the area. Police are currently verifying his link with the university.

The incident came to light on Sunday night when the landlord peeked inside his flat as the 28-year-old had not been returning his calls for the last few days.

Vinod Kumar, station house officer of Beta 2 police station, said: “On November 16, the man approached the landlord for rented accommodation. He introduced his female friend, from Bihar, as his wife and moved in the next day after paying ₹16,000 as rent.”

“Just days later, on November 21, the woman left the flat. The landlord had been trying to reach out to the man but could not. On Sunday, he peeked in through the window and saw the man’s body hanging from the fan.”

Subsequently, the police were alerted, and they broke open the door which had been locked from inside.

“The body did not have any injury marks and nothing suspicious has been found so far,” said the SHO, adding that the body is suspected to have been hanging for the last two days.

Police suspect there was an altercation between the 28-year-old and the woman, which might have led to the incident. All the household items at the flat were also intact in their packages, police said.

Police obtained details of the victim’s family members in Bangladesh, but couldn’t connect with them. The man’s identity was later confirmed by the Greater Noida police.

“We found that the 28-year-old was married and his wife was living in Bangladesh. The man had left his home around two years ago and his family members were unaware that he was in India,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

A post-mortem examination of the body was conducted and the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) was informed to proceed further.

Officials said the body will be cremated after informing the Bangladesh Embassy. Police have seized the victim’s mobile phone and are trying to locate the woman who was living with him.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.