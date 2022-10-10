Beaten by teacher, 12-year-old boy from Noida dies during treatment

A 12-year-old student of Class 5 died on Saturday allegedly after he was caned by his school teacher for failing a test in Noida’s Badalpur police station area. However, police said the exact cause of death is still unknown because he was allegedly unwell on the day.

According to police, on Sunday, the Badalpur police station received a complaint from the child’s mother that he was assaulted by his teacher on Friday and died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi late Saturday evening.

Police, meanwhile, filed a case against the 42-year-old teacher, identified by his first name as Shobharan, who is on the run, under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Police have formed four teams to nab him.

“Shobharan had given the students a test on October 7, in which some failed. He caned these students on their hands. However, the boy appeared to have injuries on more than just his hands. He was taken to Dadri hospital for treatment. From there, he was referred to Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi for treatment where he died on Saturday. We have been told that the child was already sick, and are investigating as to what symptoms he hadon the day of the incident,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

Police said the child was studying in a private school in Mahawar village, and added that Shobharan had visited him at the hospital and was with the family during treatment.

“The child’s family as well as Shobharan belong to the same village of Bambawar in Noida. He was with the family when the child was taken to Dadri and then to Lok Nayak Hospital till Saturday evening. However, he fled after the child died. He has not gone home either. We are looking for him,” said the DCP.

He added that the boy’s autopsy was done at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi but the reports had not been made available to the police yet. Singh said that the cause of death is unknown so far.