close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida News / Bikers snatch 9.5 lakh from petrol pump staff in Indirapuram

Bikers snatch 9.5 lakh from petrol pump staff in Indirapuram

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
Nov 08, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The police said the incident happened around 12.30pm in Niti Khand, Indirapuram. According to them, pump staff were headed to a nearby bank branch to deposit the cash when they fell prey to snatchers

The Ghaziabad police have formed eight teams to trace two men on a motorcycle who snatched a bag containing 9.56 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump during a daylight robbery in Indirapuram on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have formed eight teams to trace and nab the two suspects. (AFP/Representational image)
Police have formed eight teams to trace and nab the two suspects. (AFP/Representational image)

The police said the incident happened around 12.30pm in Niti Khand, Indirapuram. According to them, pump staff Ajab Singh, 55, and Deepak Kumar, 42, were headed to a nearby bank branch to deposit the cash when they fell prey to snatchers.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“We were on our motorcycle with Kumar driving and I riding pillion with the cash bag. We had reached the bank and was parking the bike, when two men on a motorcycle came close to us and the pillion rider snatched the bag from me before speeding away. We were carrying 9,56,580 in cash,” Singh said.

“I was just getting off the bike outside the bank when the two suspects arrived on their bike. They snatched the bag from Singh and fled within seconds,” Kumar added.

The bank branch is located barely a kilometre away from the petrol pump, said police.

Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon, said, “We have formed eight teams to trace and nab the two men. They fled after snatching the bag from the petrol pump employees, who were headed to the bank to deposit the cash. The case will be worked out soon.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out