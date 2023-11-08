Bikers snatch 9.5 lakh from petrol pump staff in Indirapuram

The Ghaziabad police have formed eight teams to trace two men on a motorcycle who snatched a bag containing ₹9.56 lakh from two employees of a petrol pump during a daylight robbery in Indirapuram on Tuesday afternoon. Police have formed eight teams to trace and nab the two suspects. (AFP/Representational image)

The police said the incident happened around 12.30pm in Niti Khand, Indirapuram. According to them, pump staff Ajab Singh, 55, and Deepak Kumar, 42, were headed to a nearby bank branch to deposit the cash when they fell prey to snatchers.

“We were on our motorcycle with Kumar driving and I riding pillion with the cash bag. We had reached the bank and was parking the bike, when two men on a motorcycle came close to us and the pillion rider snatched the bag from me before speeding away. We were carrying ₹9,56,580 in cash,” Singh said.

“I was just getting off the bike outside the bank when the two suspects arrived on their bike. They snatched the bag from Singh and fled within seconds,” Kumar added.

The bank branch is located barely a kilometre away from the petrol pump, said police.

Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon, said, “We have formed eight teams to trace and nab the two men. They fled after snatching the bag from the petrol pump employees, who were headed to the bank to deposit the cash. The case will be worked out soon.”

