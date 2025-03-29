Businessman meets woman on dating app

Noida: A 45-year-old Noida-based businessman was allegedly duped of ₹6.52 crore over the last four months by a woman he met via a dating app, police officers said on Friday. Cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “The victim transferred ₹ 6,52,51,753 in 35 transactions from December 2024 to March. He even took a loan of ₹ 2 crore for investment. He later realised that he was duped. (Representational image)

