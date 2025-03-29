Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Businessman meets woman on dating app

ByArun Singh
Mar 29, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Police said the victim lost the money after the woman urged him to invest in the stock market, and shared particular links for trading

Noida: A 45-year-old Noida-based businessman was allegedly duped of 6.52 crore over the last four months by a woman he met via a dating app, police officers said on Friday.

Cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “The victim transferred <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,52,51,753 in 35 transactions from December 2024 to March. He even took a loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore for investment. He later realised that he was duped. (Representational image)
Cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “The victim transferred 6,52,51,753 in 35 transactions from December 2024 to March. He even took a loan of 2 crore for investment. He later realised that he was duped. (Representational image)

Police said the victim lost the money after the woman urged him to invest in the stock market, and shared particular links for trading. Cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “The victim transferred 6,52,51,753 in 35 transactions from December 2024 to March. He even took a loan of 2 crore for investment. He later realised that he was duped.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Businessman meets woman on dating app
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On