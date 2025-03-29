Businessman meets woman on dating app
Police said the victim lost the money after the woman urged him to invest in the stock market, and shared particular links for trading
Noida: A 45-year-old Noida-based businessman was allegedly duped of ₹6.52 crore over the last four months by a woman he met via a dating app, police officers said on Friday.
Police said the victim lost the money after the woman urged him to invest in the stock market, and shared particular links for trading. Cybercrime branch station house officer Ranjeet Singh said, “The victim transferred ₹6,52,51,753 in 35 transactions from December 2024 to March. He even took a loan of ₹2 crore for investment. He later realised that he was duped.”
