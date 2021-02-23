Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured
Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a man at a call centre in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday night, following an argument. The victim, identified by his first name as Abhishek, suffered head injuries.
We received a phone call around 9 pm and were informed that some goons entered a call centre in Sector 2 Block B, said police.
“Seven staff members, including two women, were present in the office at that time. It seems the men had come to gather information about a woman employee. When the other woman in the office stopped them, they started arguing and misbehaving with her. The other employees, too, objected to this,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.
“As the matter escalated, the trio allegedly assaulted the staff members, and Abhishek was injured. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital,” he added.
The 26-year-old man is undergoing treatment.
The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the building. A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).
“One of the women has identified the three men, and we have traced them to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. We will arrest them soon,” the SHO said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seven years’ imprisonment to two for robbing man of ₹35,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This time we will go to Parliament, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP cabinet approves 700 acres for Electronic City project near Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar administration enlists 4.25 lakh beneficiaries for phase-3 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad identifies 188 sites to vaccinate over 6 lakh third category beneficiaries in 15 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four held for duping people by swapping ATM cards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warmer days ahead as mercury rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gathering of crowds changes government, says Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, AAP leader slams farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox