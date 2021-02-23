IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured

Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a man at a call centre in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday night, following an argument
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a man at a call centre in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday night, following an argument. The victim, identified by his first name as Abhishek, suffered head injuries.

We received a phone call around 9 pm and were informed that some goons entered a call centre in Sector 2 Block B, said police.

“Seven staff members, including two women, were present in the office at that time. It seems the men had come to gather information about a woman employee. When the other woman in the office stopped them, they started arguing and misbehaving with her. The other employees, too, objected to this,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.

“As the matter escalated, the trio allegedly assaulted the staff members, and Abhishek was injured. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital,” he added.

The 26-year-old man is undergoing treatment.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the building. A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“One of the women has identified the three men, and we have traced them to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. We will arrest them soon,” the SHO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Seven years’ imprisonment to two for robbing man of 35,000

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:50 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday awarded seven years’ imprisonment to two robbers in a case which took place last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

This time we will go to Parliament, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Tuesday said to a gathering of farmers in Sikar, Rajasthan that the next march of tractors will be to the Parliament in the national Capital and the date of the call will be given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a man at a call centre in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday night, following an argument
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP cabinet approves 700 acres for Electronic City project near Jewar airport

By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday approved a 700-acre Electronic City project near the upcoming Noida International Airport
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar administration enlists 4.25 lakh beneficiaries for phase-3 vaccination

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
On the basis of latest electoral roll, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad district administrations have prepared a list of beneficiaries for the third phase of Covid-19 vaccinations expected to begin in March
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad identifies 188 sites to vaccinate over 6 lakh third category beneficiaries in 15 days

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:58 PM IST
With just one round of Covid-19 vaccination left for frontline workers, Ghaziabad health department officials said that they are gearing up for the third and largest category of beneficiaries -- people over 50 years and those with comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four held for duping people by swapping ATM cards

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Noida: Four men were nabbed on Monday for allegedly duping people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing money from their bank accounts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man wanted in kidnapping of teen held in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:54 PM IST
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy on February 13 from Dankaur
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Warmer days ahead as mercury rises

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida: Warmer days are expected in Noida and neighbouring areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Chairman, manager of old age home booked for gang rape

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Police on Sunday booked the chairperson and the manager of a Greater Noida home for senior citizens for the alleged gang-rape of a staff member last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Gathering of crowds changes government, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Ghaziabad:Taking a dig at Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s remark that mere gathering of crowds “does not lead to revocation of laws”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tiakit on Monday said that the “gathering of crowds changes government”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ahead of ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, AAP leader slams farm laws

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Terming the Centre’s new farm laws a ‘death warrant’ for farmers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the party will try to put pressure on the government for rollback of the three legislations during the proposed ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ in Meerut on February 28 which is to be addressed by Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Govt school broken into, midday meal utensils stolen

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Noida: Some unidentified persons broke into a government school in Chhajarsi in Noida on Saturday and stole mid-day meal utensils and technical gadgets from there
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:53 PM IST
NOIDA: To ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company, has started chemical earthing of nearly 24,000 transformers in Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida residents await LPG subsidy for nine months

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Almost all cooking gas consumers in Gautam Buddh Nagar had not received their subsidy for the last nine months, according to the district supply officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP