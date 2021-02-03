IND USA
A viral incident of food delivery packet getting snatched in Noida left the social media in splits. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT (Photo for representational purposes only))
Can’t deliver your food, it got snatched: Is this for real?

Recently, in Noida, some unknown miscreants allegedly snatched food from a delivery boy. Post this incident, denizens shared their bizzare food delivery tales.
By Naina Arora, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:54 PM IST

In a screengrab that recently went viral, the text reads: ‘Sorry that we couldn’t deliver your order as the order was snatched by some others’. This message, by a food delivery app to a customer, stated a bizarre incident where some unknown miscreants allegedly snatched the food order from a delivery boy in Noida. And as soon as this incident was shared on social media, by a Twitter user Chayanika Das, it invited a host of hilarious comments such as: ‘Just another day in Noida’, ‘Gurugram mein aisa hua hai mere saath’, etc.

Das, who had reportedly placed an order with the food delivery app for the first time in a Noida-based location, had to face a cancellation due to the alleged snatching. But, her sharing of the incident has led to many denizens across Delhi-NCR voice their ever-so-memorable and hysterical food ordering experiences!

‘Tyre puncture ho gaya hai’

Vishesh Pahwa, a Gurugram-based corporate, recalls, “Delivery guy pauna ghanta ghumata raha saying ‘Tyre puncture ho gaya hai mera. Jahan woh bol raha tha ki tyre puncture hua hain, app pe it should have shown that the bike has stopped on the way from the restaurant to my home. But the bike kept moving in the opposite direction. It was annoying at that time, but now when I look back, I find it hilarious. And later, when I complained on the app chat, I got a call citing not one but too many reasons! I did get a refund, but the incident spoilt my dinner that day.”

Replacement dish took a day to get delivered

“In one incident, the rider refused to enter my society saying that I need to be the gate to collect the order as it’s Covid time. I kept wondering how entering the society will get him Covid as long as we are maintaining safe distance and wearing masks, and meanwhile the order got cancelled,” says Pawan Soni, a food and travel writer, adding how he can recall many episodes of delivery boys not turning up in time for varied reasons. Sharing a funny experience, he says, “In another incident, my daughter had ordered a taco along with a pizza. When we received the order, we found that the taco was half eaten! After complaining about this to the eatery, we were sent another taco, but that was delivered the next day!”

‘Delivery guy asked 200 for petrol’

In another bizzare incident, a Delhi-based professional, who wishes to stay anonymous, says, “Once a delivery guy reached my place and said ‘Please give me 200 urgently as I’ve refill petrol in my bike’. When I clarified to him that my order was prepaid online, his tone suddenly changed and he said: ‘Theek hai toh main aapko khaana de deta hoon par main company mein main bol raha hun ki meri bike se khana gir gaya hai; then you’ll get the entire bill of 600 refunded aur refund aate hi aap mujhe 300 de dena.’ He didn’t budge and in fact waited for 20-25 minutes till the money came back to my account. And when I finally gave him cash, he said ‘Next time apko khana order karna ho toh apka order main hi pick karunga!”

‘Rider didn’t have money to pick the food’

Citing another strange incident of food delivery, Smriti Chhabra from Gurgaon Community Circle, says, “We had an order for a sandwich once at around 9pm. But it didn’t get delivered even after 10pm. When we checked the tracker, we saw that the delivery guy did go to pick the sub, but then went in a way opposite to our location! We immediately called up the restaurant and enquired why the food hasn’t been delivered yet, and the person on the other side of the phone said ‘Madam the delivery boy came to up, but he didn’t have money to pay for the order so he left without collecting it.’ I was puzzled when they said that the delivery guy had to pay to be able to pick up the order, and then he would take payment from us, but he couldn’t because he didn’t have any money.”

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

