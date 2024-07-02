Case of carjacking, first to be lodged in Ghaziabad under new laws; one arrested

The Ghaziabad police on Monday registered their first case -- of carjacking -- under the new criminal laws and also solved it within one-and-a-half hours with the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Kavi Nagar, who allegedly fled with the Swift Dzire car. The suspect was intercepted by police near Delhi Meerut Road while he was trying to flee towards Meerut., and was arrested within one-and-half hours. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The suspect was identified as Rajchetan Tyagi, hailing from Sardhana in Meerut, and residing in Sanjay Nagar in Ghaziabad. The police said Tyagi allegedly made off with the car after holding its owner Sunil Chauhan, of Shamli district, at knifepoint. The incident was reported from Sector 9 in Raj Nagar around 12.30pm on Monday.

“Chauhan was returning from Delhi after visiting his sister’s house. Midway, he stopped for snacks in Sector 9 and got out of his car. Soon, the suspect arrived there and pushed him aside by holding him at knifepoint and sped away in Chauhan’s car. The victim soon dialled the police for help,” said Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.

ALSO READ| First FIR of forgery and cheating lodged under new criminal laws in Noida

The ACP said several teams of the police were roped in to track the suspect and the car. Luckily, Chauhan’s car was fitted with a GPS device that helped police track the vehicle.

“Our teams tracked the car and found the suspect roaming around the nearby localities, and thereafter turned towards Delhi Meerut Road. He was intercepted by police near Delhi Meerut Road while he was trying to flee towards Meerut. He was arrested within one-and-half hours,” the ACP said.

The police said Tyagi has a case of murder during kidnapping registered against him in Ghaziabad and three more cases, including those of dacoity and attempt to murder, registered against him in Meerut district.

The ACP said Tyagi was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 309(4) for robbery at Kavi Nagar police station.