New Delhi, The CBI has arrested a retired Army major working as a medical officer at an ECHS polyclinic in Uttar Pradesh's Etah and an executive of the Noida-based Felix Hospital in a bribery case involving an amount of ₹3 lakh, officials said on Monday. CBI arrests medical officer of ECHS clinic, AGM of Felix Hospital in bribery case

The federal agency arrested Major Ashish Shakya , posted as the medical officer at the ECHS polyclinic in Etah, and Bijendra Singh of the Felix Hospital on Sunday, they added.

"During the trap operation, an amount of ₹3 lakh bribe money delivered by the accused representative of the private hospital to the accused public servant was recovered. Both the accused have been arrested on 15.03.2026. Search at various locations in Noida, Etah, Firozabad and Farrukhabad were conducted, which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the CBI FIR, Shakya, in a criminal conspiracy with Sumit Gupta, Rohit Aggarwal and Bijendra Singh of the Felix Hospital , empanelled under the ECHS, frequently referred patients to the private facility, without any clear medical necessity.

The agency has alleged that Shakya was in the habit of demanding and accepting large bribes in exchange for such referrals.

"It has been further informed that on March 11, 2026, Dr Ashish Shakya informed Sumit Gupta that he had referred about 10 patients to Felix Hospital, Noida, after Holi and demanded early clearance of his bribe dues," the FIR alleges.

Shakya further told Gupta to meet him at Noida on March 14 and clear the pending bribe, as he was required to share the same with his seniors and distribute it among other lower-level officials, the FIR alleges.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a public servant working as Medical Officer at Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme , Uttar Pradesh, and a private person posted as Assistant General Manager of a private hospital in a case of bribery for extending undue favours to the empanelled private hospital," the statement said.

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