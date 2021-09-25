Centre gives in-principle approval to medical device park in Greater Noida

The Central government has given in-principle approval for a medical device park proposed in Sector 28 near the Noida International airport at Jewar, which is set to bring massive business opportunities and create jobs in the health sector in the region, said officials from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Saturday.

Arvind Kumar, under secretary with the government of India wrote to Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary, infrastructure and industrial development department, Uttar Pradesh government, and asked for a detailed project report for the medical device park to be submitted by December 23 this year.

“We convey in-principle approval to the setting up of a medical device park on 350 acres of land on Yamuna Expressway as per the scheme guidelines of ‘Promotion of Medical Device Park’. The steering committee of the government decided that now the DPR is required to be submitted in 90 days time...,” said the letter dated September 24.

In-principle approval means that the Yeida is expected to get over ₹1,000 crore in funding and other benefits from the Central government, said officials of Yeida.

Yeida is all set to launch a plot and shed scheme under the project, touted to be one of the first medical device parks in the country, for setting up industrial units at the park that will emerge as a hub of manufacturing medical devices, such as ventilators, PPE kits, X-ray machines and other products.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida, said, “It is a big achievement that we have got the approval from the Central government for setting up the medical device park. It will be the first such park in the country and the work on the DPR is already underway. We will submit it within the stipulated time and plan to launch the plot and shed scheme around Dussehra.”

In November 2020, Yeida had earmarked 350 acres of land for the medical device park and also sent a proposal to the state government. The state government had given in-principle approval to the project and decided to start work immediately as it will boost businesses in the region, said officials.

The authority is expecting the Central government and private firms to invest ₹5,250 crore for the project once it is executed, said officials.

Under the scheme ‘promotion of medical device park’ (launched as a follow up to an order issued by the ministry of chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals on July 27), the Uttar Pradesh government, on August 4, appointed Yeida as the implementing agency to execute the project. Subsequently, Yeida roped in Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam, to prepare the detailed report of the project.