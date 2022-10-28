Chhath Puja celebrations to begin in Noida and Greater Noida after 2-year lull

After two years of restrictions imposed on festivities due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chhath Puja committees are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the festival on a grand scale.

Alok Vatsa, president, Pravasi Mahasangh, said that over 2 lakh people are expected to take part in the celebrations this year. The committee has been holding Chhath celebrations in Sector 25, Noida for the last 15 years. It will be organising cultural events on October 30 and 31 at the Ramlila Ground in Noida Stadium, Sector 21. “People from not only Noida, but also from Delhi and Ghaziabad are expected to attend the celebrations here. The events will begin at 4pm on the designated dates and will witness performances by renowned Kathak dancer Anu Sinha and popular artists from the Bhojpuri film and music industry. Several dignitaries, including MPs and MLAs, have also been invited,” he said.

Abhishek Kumar from the NEFOWA Foundation and Purvanchal Pravasi Ektamanch, which organises Chhath celebrations in Greater Noida West, said that events will be held on October 29 and 30 at the artificial pond near the Ek Murti intersection. “Renowned Bhojpuri singer Golu Raja will be performing at the event and we are expecting thousands of people to attend the celebrations,” he informed.

In Sector 75, arrangements have been made for devotees to carry out the rituals at an artificial pond near the central park. Munna Kumar Sharma, president, Shri Suryadev Puja Committee, said that a grand cultural program will be organised on October 30. “Famous Bhojpuri singers Kshama Pandey, Preeti Prakash, Devesh Kundan and Preeti Mandal will be performing songs in Bhojpuri and Maithili,” he said.

Raghavendra Dubey from the Purvanchal Mitra Mandal said that an artificial pond has been created at Bhagat Singh Park in Sector 31 where cultural events will also be held along with the festivities. “Water from the Ganga and 1000kg of rose petals will be added to the artificial pond. We will organise a Chhath Mahotsav to celebrate the festival and put out a call for environmental protection to create awareness regarding cleanliness and urge people to reduce the use of plastic,” he informed.

While rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, the last two days involve rituals which need to be performed while standing in a water body. Many high-rise societies have made arrangements on their terraces to carry out the rituals.

“We will set up a kids’ swimming pool on the terrace of the society for the devotees to offer ‘arghya’ to the sun god. Over 200 people are expected to take part, including those from nearby societies,” Rajneesh Nandan, resident, Parsvnath Prestige society, Sector 93A, said.

