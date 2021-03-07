Chief secretary assures adequate manpower, infrastructure for GB Nagar hospitals

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, said on Saturday that there will be no dearth of doctors and other facilities in the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI), better known as Child PGI, and other government hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

During his one-day visit to Noida, soon after the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement to have more focus on the health care system in major cities, including Noida, Lucknow and Kanpur, Tiwari took stock of health-care arrangements in the Sector 30 district hospital and the Child PGI in Sector 39.

Chairing the annual general board meeting (GBM) of Child PGI, the chief secretary – who is also the ex-officio president of the governing body of the hospital – said that the hospital will have no dearth of doctors and paramedics. “The government has decided to fill all the vacancies raised in the Child PGI. The management has also been asked to run the hospital with complete infrastructure and strength so that the patients could get the best treatment here,” he said.

Tiwari also noted the issue of lower allowances to the doctors of Child PGI as compared to other six medical institutions of this category in the state. “The government will soon provide similar allowances to the Child PGI doctors. The management has been asked to publish proper advertisement to fill all the vacancies in the hospital,” he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the broken false ceiling and other faulty infrastructure in the hospital, the chief secretary instructed the hospital authorities to repair it immediately. “It’s in the top priority of the government to provide all world-class health-care facilities to the patients. There is no paucity of funds for making hospitals up-to-date. I am satisfied with the role of district administration for adapting the methodology of ‘tracing, tracking and testing’ in checking the spread of Covid-19 in the district,” he said.

Child PGI director Dr DK Gupta said that the chief secretary also visited different wards of the hospitals and interacted with the patients admitted there. “While he listened to suggestions given by the patients in different wards of the hospital, he took proper cognisance of all the issues raised in the meeting. He also assured us for the solution of all the problems relating to paucity of doctors and infrastructure soon,” he said.

Earlier, the chief secretary also visited the district hospital, along with the director (health) Alok Singh. GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri, who was also accompanying them, said that the chief secretary also met the patients in different wards.

“He was apprised of the updated testing and vaccination records of the district so far. The chief secretary expressed his satisfaction at the arrangements made by the district administration, in terms of containment and vaccination of Covid-19 infected patients,” Ohri said.