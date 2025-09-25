Child PGI offers advanced care to young cancer patients in Noida

NOIDA: The Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida is marking the ongoing “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month” this time with a series of initiatives highlighting both treatment and holistic care, officials said on Wednesday. Volunteers, this September, have launched two initiatives: Sunehra and Sunehri dolls, placed in the paediatric oncology playroom, and a creative workshop titled The Map of Joy. (HT Archive)

Recognising that cancer affects more than just the patient, officials said that PGICH has developed a holistic model of care. Partnerships with NGOs such as the Cuddles Foundation help provide nutritional supplements to malnourished children. Education programmes inside wards ensure children do not fall behind in school, the officials added.

NGOs like Cankids, Leukemia Crusaders and the Yuvraj Singh Foundation provide financial support when families do not qualify for government schemes. Daily yoga, art, play sessions and music therapy aim to reduce the psychological burden of treatment.

Volunteers, this September, have launched two initiatives: Sunehra and Sunehri dolls, placed in the paediatric oncology playroom, and a creative workshop titled The Map of Joy, by architect Shruti Hemani to build resilience among children and caregivers.

In a recent initiative, PGICH (also called the Child PGI) also opened a Healing Garden with support from Adobe Systems and Give Me Trees Trust, offering children a green space with wheelchair-friendly pathways, flowering plants and fruit-bearing trees.

District officials said PGICH’s focus is to strengthen cancer care with compassion.

“Our mission is to save lives through early diagnosis and advanced treatment, to provide holistic care that nurtures the body, mind and spirit, and to ensure no child is denied treatment due to financial hardship,” said additional professor and head, Paediatric Hematology-Oncology at PGICH (Noida) Dr Nita Radhakrishnan.

Officials said the institute aims to ensure no child is denied treatment due to financial hardship. Doctors point out that while childhood cancers are less common than adult ones, they remain a significant cause of deaths among children. Many, however, are curable if detected early and treated at specialised centres.

“Warning signs include prolonged fever, painless swellings, sudden vision problems, persistent headaches, weight loss, unexplained bleeding, and bone pain,” said Radhakrishnan. “At PGICH, we treat around 200 new cases each year and aim to provide comprehensive care - from advanced therapies like bone marrow transplantation to nutritional, educational, and psychological support,” she added.