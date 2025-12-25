Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Christmas rush prep: Noida traffic police urge use of public transport

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 06:30 am IST

The traffic police said teams will be deployed at key locations, and vehicles parked at unauthorised places will be towed away

Noida: The Noida traffic police has urged the public to adopt eco-friendly travel practices during Christmas and New Year in view of the rising air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and stressed on preferring public transport.

Police said visitors are advised to ensure their vehicles comply with Grap and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)
Police said visitors are advised to ensure their vehicles comply with Grap and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Avoiding unnecessary vehicle use and following traffic advisories can help reduce emissions and ease congestion, especially during the festive days, said an official statement on Wednesday.

It also warned commuters of possible traffic congestion around Sector 18, Atta Market, and nearby shopping malls on Christmas. “The Footfall is expected to increase significantly at Sector 18 Market, Atta Market, GIP Mall, DLF Mall, and other major shopping destinations across Noida and Greater Noida on the occasion of Christmas, which may impact the smooth movement of traffic,” said Dr Pravin Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (Traffic).

“In view of this, people are advised to use the Metro and other public transport facilities to reduce congestion and ensure hassle-free travel,” he added.

The traffic police said teams will be deployed at key locations, and vehicles parked at unauthorised places will be towed away. “Considering the increasing pollution levels in Delhi–NCR, commuters are advised to use public transport as far as possible,” the advisory said, adding commuters have also been advised to take alternative routes and avoid congested areas on Thursday.

The traffic police are also issuing fines to BS-III and BS-IV vehicles due to the rise in pollution levels in the city. Challans are being issued for pollution under control (PUC) violations and non-compliance with graded response action force (Grap) norms.

Police said visitors are advised to ensure their vehicles comply with Grap and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Christmas rush prep: Noida traffic police urge use of public transport
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Noida traffic police are urging the public to adopt eco-friendly travel practices during the Christmas and New Year period due to rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR. They recommend using public transport to reduce congestion, especially around popular shopping areas. Traffic teams will monitor key locations, and fines will be issued for pollution violations.