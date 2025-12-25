Christmas rush prep: Noida traffic police urge use of public transport

Noida: The Noida traffic police has urged the public to adopt eco-friendly travel practices during Christmas and New Year in view of the rising air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and stressed on preferring public transport. Police said visitors are advised to ensure their vehicles comply with Grap and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) orders. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photos)

Avoiding unnecessary vehicle use and following traffic advisories can help reduce emissions and ease congestion, especially during the festive days, said an official statement on Wednesday.

It also warned commuters of possible traffic congestion around Sector 18, Atta Market, and nearby shopping malls on Christmas. “The Footfall is expected to increase significantly at Sector 18 Market, Atta Market, GIP Mall, DLF Mall, and other major shopping destinations across Noida and Greater Noida on the occasion of Christmas, which may impact the smooth movement of traffic,” said Dr Pravin Ranjan, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (Traffic).

“In view of this, people are advised to use the Metro and other public transport facilities to reduce congestion and ensure hassle-free travel,” he added.

The traffic police said teams will be deployed at key locations, and vehicles parked at unauthorised places will be towed away. “Considering the increasing pollution levels in Delhi–NCR, commuters are advised to use public transport as far as possible,” the advisory said, adding commuters have also been advised to take alternative routes and avoid congested areas on Thursday.

The traffic police are also issuing fines to BS-III and BS-IV vehicles due to the rise in pollution levels in the city. Challans are being issued for pollution under control (PUC) violations and non-compliance with graded response action force (Grap) norms.

