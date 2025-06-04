City-wide tank cleaning drive starts in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: A comprehensive drive to clean overhead water tanks across various sectors and localities of Greater Noida commenced on Tuesday to ensure a clean and safe drinking water supply, officials said on Tuesday. There have been several instances of illness among residents due to contaminated water supply in Greater Noida high rises. In April, around 500 residents of Ajnara Homes Society fell ill, raising serious concerns about contaminated water supply in the area. (HT Photos)

The sanitation drive that started with the overhead tank in Sigma IV, will last till July 10 and cover multiple sectors including Chi, Omega, Knowledge Park, and Gamma, among others.

While cleaning of underground water reservoirs is carried out by authorities routinely, this initiative includes systematic cleaning of overhead tanks handled by the Greater Noida authority. These tanks directly supply water to households as well, officials said.

“On the days when tank cleaning is scheduled in a particular sector, morning water supply will continue as usual but water pressure in the afternoon and evening is expected to be low. Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance. A date-wise schedule for cleaning has been released by the water department and will be available on the Greater Noida authority’s website,” said general manager (projects) AK Singh.

The move, officials said, is aimed at maintaining hygiene and safeguarding public health, particularly during summer months when water consumption is high and the risk of waterborne illnesses hikes.

Experts highlight that regular cleaning of overhead and underground reservoirs helps prevent contamination of water with algae, sediments, and bacterial growth. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote public hygiene and prevent waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and typhoid.

The authority has also arranged water tankers which can be requested in case of disruption. For this, several contact numbers have been provided for direct communication with the water department, officials said.

“Tank cleaning is a preventive step to ensure residents get hygienic water, especially in summer when demand is high and contamination risks increase. We appeal to citizens to cooperate by using water judiciously and storing it in advance. This effort is vital for maintaining public health. Locals are requested to cooperate during this essential maintenance drive,” said assistant chief executive officer Prerna Singh.

In case of water shortage, residents can contact on 7983604110, 9811839456, 9873763995, 9899331572, 9654302913, 8130504019, 8377911380, 9871090100, 8859285804, and they will be assisted, officials said.

To be sure, there have been several instances of illness among residents due to contaminated water supply in Greater Noida high rises.

In April, around 500 residents of Ajnara Homes Society fell ill, raising serious concerns about contaminated water supply in the area. Subsequently, a penalty of ₹25 lakh was imposed by the authority on the builder for alleged negligence in maintaining water infrastructure.