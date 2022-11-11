Home / Cities / Noida News / Class 8 student dies by suicide, family alleges harassment at school over delay in paying fee

Class 8 student dies by suicide, family alleges harassment at school over delay in paying fee

A class 8 student of a private school in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide at his home on Thursday morning and the family later alleged that the boy was being harassed by school authorities over a delay in paying the school fee

ByHT Correspondent, Ghaziabad

A class 8 student of a private school in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide at his home on Thursday morning and the family later alleged that the boy was being harassed by school authorities over a delay in paying the school fee.

The family has filed a complaint with the police, who said an FIR will be registered after a prima facie inquiry by a circle officer.

“The family has given us a complaint in this regard. They have alleged that school authorities misbehaved with the boy for not paying the fee. We have not registered an FIR yet and an inquiry is being conducted by circle officer (city 2). Based on that inquiry, we will take suitable legal action,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The police, quoting the family, said the boy was beaten by one of the teachers for not paying the school fee. They said that boy’s family is under a bit of financial duress and that was why they were unable to pay the fee on time.

The family members also staged a protest outside the school and said they had sought some more time from the management to pay the fee.

NO SCHOOL VERSION???

