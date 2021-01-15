Conman in police uniform dupes trader of 30 kg silver
An Agra-based trader alleged that a man dressed in police uniform had stolen 30 kg of silver from him on Friday.
Sushil Chauhan, owner of Shubham Traders, said that he had sent his driver Ajay Kumar to Delhi to bring a 210-kg silver consignment (sevenn silver ingots of 30 kg each) on Thursday,” he said.
He was returning via Noida-Greater Noida expressway, when a man in uniform stopped him in Sector 93 at around 7am Friday.
”The driver believed the person to be as policeman and stopped the car for checking. The so-called policeman checked the silver consignment and said it was a counterfeit and that the driver should come to the police station for investigation,” he said. The man boarded the car and took the driver to sector 144.
Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that, as per the complainant, the man deboarded the vehicle there with one silver ingot and fled.
“The driver realised fraud and informed him employer, who then informed police,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida tops the chart as the most polluted city in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conman in police uniform dupes trader of 30 kg silver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Just one new Covid-19 case in Noida since March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man wanted in doctor’s abduction arrested by Noida STF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida police to develop app for biometric attendance of domestic helps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely in Noida as mercury falls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality falls, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now in ‘very poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida transport department starts booking of fancy numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality very poor in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, poor in Faridabad, Gurgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida youth stabbed to death for objecting to sister’s harassment
- Sector 20 police registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, termed it as a case of murder and not harassment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'poor' in Gurgaon, 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand cleaning of stinking drain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: IIT clears funds for water conservation ponds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man found dead, one held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After three days of breather, Noida air slips to ‘poor’ category
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox