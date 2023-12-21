Contractor and engineer arrested over boy’s death in Ghaziabad park

Two days after a six-year-old boy was killed when a newly built iron gate fell on him in a park in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar, a construction contractor and a junior engineer of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika were arrested for causing death by negligence, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The incident occurred at 6pm on December 18 when several children were playing in Ekta Park near a newly constructed gate that had iron doors welded to it. Somehow, the iron door fell on Mohammad Subhaan, a student of class 1, according to police officers. (Representational image)

“The contractor, Manoj Sharma, and junior engineer Satendra Kumar, were arrested on Wednesday night for causing death due to negligence. The permission for prosecuting Kumar will be taken from the state government before we file the charge sheet,” said Naresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police of Muradnagar.

Officials of the Muradnagar Nagar Palika told HT on Tuesday that the gate was constructed ten days before the incident and a weak welding joint was to be blamed for the incident.

After the incident, the police registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code Section 304a (causing death by negligence).