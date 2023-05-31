Home / Cities / Noida News / Greater Noida imposed 5.5 lakh penalty against contractor

Greater Noida imposed 5.5 lakh penalty against contractor

ByVinod Rajput
May 31, 2023 12:19 AM IST

In accordance with the authority’s instructions, the contractor was required to erect a ‘public information board’ containing details of the project’s budget, start date, and completion date

The officials of the Greater Noida authority have announced that a penalty of 5.5 lakh has been imposed on a contractor who allegedly violated rules by displaying a ‘public information board’ claiming of beautifying and de-silting two ponds in Kheri village despite no work initiated at the site.

According to officials, the penalty was enforced in response to complaints raised by villagers before the Greater Noida authority officials. (Representative Image)
According to officials, the penalty was enforced in response to complaints raised by villagers before the Greater Noida authority officials. (Representative Image)

According to officials, the penalty was enforced in response to complaints raised by villagers before the Greater Noida authority officials.

In accordance with the authority’s instructions, the contractor was required to erect a ‘public information board’ containing details of the project’s budget, start date, and completion date.

“The public information board gives the impression that the contractor was awarded the project and has completed the work. However, in reality, the two village ponds remain filled with silt and no cleaning work has been undertaken. We brought this matter to the attention of the authority, questioning how the contractor could make such claims through the boards when no work has been done,” said Pradip Dahalia, a resident of Kheri Bhanauta village in Greater Noida West.

Following the complaint, Ritu Maheshwari, the Chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority, instructed the project department to investigate the matter and take action against the contractor for negligence.

“We have imposed a 5.5 lakh penalty on the contractor for negligence. Furthermore, we have instructed all contractors working with the authority to ensure that the public information board is only displayed after work has commenced or upon completion,” said Amandeep Duli, the additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

In line with the state government’s directives, the Greater Noida authority has initiated a drive to de-silt and beautify the ponds in all 124 villages before the onset of the monsoon season. The objective behind this initiative is to conserve rainwater and recharge the groundwater table.

“We have instructed all contractors to display the public information board at each site to inform people about the project’s budget, start date, completion date, and other details,” added Duli.

The authority has requested contractors to install these boards, containing information about each project, to ensure transparency. If individuals have any doubts about the quality or any other details of a project, they can verify the information with the authority or file a complaint if unsatisfied with the information provided on the board or the work conducted at the site, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vinod Rajput

    Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

Topics
penalty contractor greater noida authority + 1 more
penalty contractor greater noida authority
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out