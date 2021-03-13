IND USA
Cook at pvt event in Gzb held for spitting on bread

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police late Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly spitting on the bread he was tasked with baking at an event in Modinagar
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:28 PM IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police late Thursday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly spitting on the bread he was tasked with baking at an event in Modinagar. Police said the incident came to light via a video of the alleged act, after which an FIR was registered at the Bhojpur police station.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Mohsin, who is from Muradnagar, who has been hired as a cook by the caterer at an engagement ceremony held at the premises of a college in Dausa Banjarpur in Bhojpur on Thursday afternoon.

The complainant in the matter is Shiv Kumar Sharma.

His nephew, Tarun Bhardwaj, said: “My uncle was hosting a function and had roped in a caterer who had hired the suspect to cook naan. During the function, while the food was served, one of our guests spotted the act in which the suspect was seen spitting on every naan before putting it into the tandoor (oven). The guest shot a video and informed us,” alleged Tarun Bhardwaj.

He said that about 200 guests had been invited for the event.

“After the incident came to light, we questioned the suspect but he ran away. We then gave the police the video along with a complaint and an FIR was lodged. However, none of our guests ate lunch after the issue came to light. It was really depressing to see someone doing such an act and serving such food to people,” he added.

The police said the suspect was arrested late at night from Muradnagar.

“We verified the video and traced the suspect before he was arrested. Based on the complaint given to us, we registered an FIR under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. It was alleged that the suspect was spitting on the naans before cooking them,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The FIR was lodged against the suspect under IPC sections of 295a (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 269 (unlawfully or negligently act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

