Cops grant NOC for demolition of Noida twin towers

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police late on Tuesday night finally gave the no objection certificate (NOC) required for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida.

With the police NOC granted, the final go-ahead from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) is the only hurdle in starting the process of fixing explosives in the building, a process that is expected to take 18 days.

The demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers located in Sector 93A is scheduled for 2.30pm on August 21. However, with the charging process delayed from its planned schedule of August 2, the entire process is likely to take more time. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed time till August 28 for the demolition, though the last week was kept as a buffer period by the Noida authority and Edifice Engineering, the demolition company.

“In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers, Edifice Engineering had requested Gautam Budh Nagar police for the NOC. The NOC has been issued with some terms and conditions for the safe use of explosive materials,” said Rambadan Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters).

According to the details in the NOC, while one of the towers has 32 floors, the other has 29 floors. The demolition firm will use 325 kilograms of a particular kind of explosive along with 63,300 metres of solar cords, 10,990 detonators and four instantaneous explosive devices.

The conditions in the NOC also mention that no columns of the twin towers will have more than five holes and none of the holes will have explosive charge over 1.375kg. Additionally, no column shall be subjected to simultaneous blasting. The conditions also mention that explosives will not be stored at the site and that all live explosives will be removed safely by Edifice Engineering after the demolition in case the blast is incomplete. The demolition company will also have to follow all safety precautions under the Explosives Rules, 2008.

Over 3,500kg of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers, according to officials. The explosives are stored at a site in Palwal in Haryana and the Gautam Budh Nagar police will provide security for the logistics, officials added.

Meanwhile, sources said that Edifice Engineering has responded to all the queries of the CBRI, which are being reviewed by the expert body. The Noida authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6, after which the final decision will be taken on the blast date. Charging of the building is likely to start only after August 6, sources said.