Cops grant NOC for demolition of Noida twin towers
Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police late on Tuesday night finally gave the no objection certificate (NOC) required for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Noida.
With the police NOC granted, the final go-ahead from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) is the only hurdle in starting the process of fixing explosives in the building, a process that is expected to take 18 days.
The demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers located in Sector 93A is scheduled for 2.30pm on August 21. However, with the charging process delayed from its planned schedule of August 2, the entire process is likely to take more time. The Supreme Court had earlier allowed time till August 28 for the demolition, though the last week was kept as a buffer period by the Noida authority and Edifice Engineering, the demolition company.
“In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions for the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers, Edifice Engineering had requested Gautam Budh Nagar police for the NOC. The NOC has been issued with some terms and conditions for the safe use of explosive materials,” said Rambadan Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (headquarters).
According to the details in the NOC, while one of the towers has 32 floors, the other has 29 floors. The demolition firm will use 325 kilograms of a particular kind of explosive along with 63,300 metres of solar cords, 10,990 detonators and four instantaneous explosive devices.
The conditions in the NOC also mention that no columns of the twin towers will have more than five holes and none of the holes will have explosive charge over 1.375kg. Additionally, no column shall be subjected to simultaneous blasting. The conditions also mention that explosives will not be stored at the site and that all live explosives will be removed safely by Edifice Engineering after the demolition in case the blast is incomplete. The demolition company will also have to follow all safety precautions under the Explosives Rules, 2008.
Over 3,500kg of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the nearly 100-metre-tall twin towers, according to officials. The explosives are stored at a site in Palwal in Haryana and the Gautam Budh Nagar police will provide security for the logistics, officials added.
Meanwhile, sources said that Edifice Engineering has responded to all the queries of the CBRI, which are being reviewed by the expert body. The Noida authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6, after which the final decision will be taken on the blast date. Charging of the building is likely to start only after August 6, sources said.
-
Rahul Gandhi initiated into Lingayat sect by Murugha Math head seer
Former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Murugha Math, one of the important religious centres for the Lingayat community, in Chitradurga, joining a long of list of political leaders who have marked their presence in the monastery in recent times. Gandhi was also given the 'Lingadeekshe' or ceremonially initiated into the Lingayat sect by the head seer, Sri Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.
-
Noida authority to hike land allotment rates
The Noida authority has decided to hike land allotment rates and bring out new brochures for its soon to be launched property schemes. Currently the authority has group housing land, commercial plots, individual residential plots, built houses, shops, and other properties available for allotment. The authority needs to revise land allotment rates on the basis of property rates in the market.
-
Uniform action for all illegal colony developers, says state minister
Uttar Pradesh industry minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Thursday asked the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to maintain uniformity while demolishing illegal housing projects developed by the land mafia around the Noida International Airport (NIA) site in Jewar. The minister noted that any official found favouring the mafia will face strict action. The minister also directed Yeida to complete all its ongoing and proposed developmental and infrastructure projects within stipulated deadlines.
-
Woman found dead in Noida hotel, family alleges foul play
Noida: A 26-year-old woman died by suspected suicide inside a hotel room under Phase 3 police station limits in Noida, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the woman was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked with an information technology firm at Sector 25A in Noida. The father of the deceased woman had alleged foul play behind his daughter's death.
-
Over 14,000 litres of liquor seized in last four months in Gautam Budh Nagar
Gautam Budh Nagar excise department arrested 164 people between April 1 to July 31 this year for allegedly bringing liquor meant for sale in other states to Uttar Pradesh. In comparison, the department apprehended 173 people for the same offence over a span of 12 months during the last financial year . The department has seized 14,812 litres of smuggled liquor between April 1 and July 31 this year.
