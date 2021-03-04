Covid-19: Noida inoculates 4K people in a day, highest ever

Over 4,000 people were inoculated against Covid-19 in Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursday, beating the previous highest of 3,082 on February 27.

GB Nagar chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said: “We inoculated 4,082 people out of the 5,000 we had targeted. The 14 government hospitals administered the shots at no cost to 1,826 people. The rest got their shots in 20 private facilities after paying ₹250 each.”

He attributed the better turnout to walk-in registration facilities at several government and private centres.

Among those who got the vaccination were also people who got their first shot. The second shot will be administered after 28 days, as per government guidelines.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, the director of the government institute of medical sciences (GIMS), said that 329 people were inoculated there. “Out of it, 312 got their first dose. Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) was reported among two of these beneficiaries,” he said. The AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence which follows immunisation and reflects consequences for immunisation coverage and disease incidence.

Among private hospitals, 170 people were vaccinated at Sharda hospital. Ajit Kumar, the joint registrar of Sharda institute of medical sciences, said that the walk-in registration resulted in better vaccination figures. “Except for five or six persons, the other beneficiaries got their registration done on the spot. Over half were senior citizens. The remaining were either 45-plus people with co-morbidities or doctors and paramedics who were not registered in the first list of health care workers, due to some technical reasons,” he said.

In Kailash hospital, the vaccination was suspended over a technical glitch.

Ghaziabad

In Ghaziabad, 4,264 of 7,900 listed beneficiaries were vaccinated on Thursday.

“Of them, 1838 were health care workers (HCWs) who received their second dose while the rest 2426 were phase-3 beneficiaries, 2,359 senior citizens and 67 with co-morbidities above 45 years of age,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad.

He said that 1838 of the HCWs were from a target of 3557 who received their first vaccine dose on February 4. The officials said that the first batch of frontline workers will receive their second dose on Friday.

Case count

GB Nagar on Thursday recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the district’s total positive tally to 25,568, according to the state health department’s 24-hr daily bulletin. The number of deaths in the district remained at 91, unchanged from January 5. The active cases in the district was 69.

Ghaziabad recorded four new cases and its death toll remained unchanged from December 29, 2020, at 102. The total case count till date in the district was 26,768.