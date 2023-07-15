Home / Cities / Noida News / Ghaziabad money exchange shop owner robbed of 6 lakh

Ghaziabad money exchange shop owner robbed of 6 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2023 11:03 PM IST

Currency exchange shop owner robbed at gunpoint by three suspects posing as customers in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. ?6 lakh and mobile phones stolen. Police on the hunt for the suspects.

A currency exchange shop owner was robbed of 6 lakh at gunpoint by three unidentified suspects on Saturday, who posed as customers in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, police said.

The shop owner, identified as Amandeep Singh, said that the three suspects tied him up and fled with the cash. (Representative Image)
The shop owner, identified as Amandeep Singh, said that the three suspects tied him up and fled with the cash.

“They tied me to a chair and made off with the cash. They also took away my mobile phones. Police later traced my phones to a road in a nearby market where the robbers had dumped them,” Singh said.

Indirapuram assistant commissioner of police Swatantra Dev Singh said, “We have formed six teams to trace the three men. The shop owner said that he has suffered a loss of about 6 lakh.”

“The suspects will be arrested soon,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

