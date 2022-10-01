Cyber fraud awareness workshop held in Noida

A cyber awareness workshop focusing on women’s safety was held at the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate on Friday. The one-day workshop enlightened women residents as well as police officers about safe online practices.

The workshop was conducted by cyber experts Rakshit Tandon and Amit Dubey and was attended by over 350 participants, including 194 students and 21 teachers from 20 different schools and 153 women residents from across the district and several women police personnel.

“It was a very informative session and we came to know about the intricacies of cyber security, which we did not know about earlier. So many of us don’t even know what is exactly happening to our social media profiles. The workshop was very important for school-going girls as they are more tech savvy,” said Kavita Jamil, a resident of Arun Vihar, who attended the workshop.

Noida police commissioner Alok Singh said, “Cyber workshops are being organised in the district from time to time to make Gautam Budh Nagar police efficient in dealing with cyber crimes. However, effective control on such crimes will be possible only when women are aware about them”.

The participants were informed about ways to keep their personal information safe from cyber frauds.

“The workshop attendees were informed about the cyber crime helpline number 1930 and how to report a cyber fraud on the cybercrime.gov.in portal”, said an official from the police department.

According to Dr Meenakshi Katyayan, deputy commissioner of police, (women safety), incidents of cyber fraud against women have been on an increasing trend.

“On an average, around 100 complaints from women are received across the district on a monthly basis regarding cyber security. Most of these are incidents where their pictures are misused by miscreants or they receive vulgar messages from unidentified senders. The cyber awareness workshop was held to make women more aware and to tell them ways how these incidents can be avoided and how to report if such fraud happens with them,” DCP Katyayan said. She added that cyber stalking and cyber bullying have increased these days.