Dasna priest Narsinghanand booked for abusing Mahatma Gandhi
Ghaziabad: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, after a video of the controversial right-wing leader hurling abuses at the father of the nation went viral on social media.
Police said they came across the video, purportedly featuring the priest, on the night of July 13, and taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance, an FIR was lodged at the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad under Indian Penal Code Section 505(2) (offence in any place of worship or assembly) on July 14.
“The FIR names the priest for his derogatory remarks on Gandhi. The video seems to be about five to six months old and the location is yet to be ascertained, but we believe it to be Haridwar,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).
The FIR, a copy of which is available with HT, states that the priest allegedly used offensive words and derogatory remarks against Gandhi, and held him responsible for murders of Hindus during Partition, besides accusing the father of the nation of allegedly “favouring the British and Muslims”.
Yati denied any knowledge of the video and said it is a “practice of the police to keep lodging FIRs against him”. “This is their usual practice to lodge FIRs against me on one pretext or the other. They may have got hold of some old video and registered another FIR. These are my personal thoughts. Gandhi and his followers are responsible for the condition of Hindus. I do not consider him the father of the nation,” Yati said.
The priest faces multiple cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for his alleged hate speeches at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar earlier this year.
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
‘Becoming institution of local relevance, global recognition’
Retaining No. 1 rank in the 'Overall' category for the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has cemented its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022, the results for which were announced on Friday. Secondly, since our research has been transitioning, we have started addressing local problems. Thirdly, we are good at outreach. We have performed under multiple parameters, including entrepreneurship, innovation, research grants, citations, scholarship and social relevance.
What former British Columbia premier Dosanjh said on Ripudaman Malik’s murder
A day after Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, was shot dead in Canada, former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh on Friday said: “He played with violence all his life ostensibly and same way met a violent end.” In 2005, a Canadian court acquitted Malik of his role in the 1985 mid-air bombing of Air India's jumbo jet Kanishka that had taken off from Montreal.
15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension
A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi's Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor.
Five dead, 9 injured as wall caves in at construction site in Delhi
New Delhi: At least five people were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their anguish and shock at the incident. Delhi chief minister said he was monitoring the relief work.
