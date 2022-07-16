Dasna priest Narsinghanand booked for abusing Mahatma Gandhi

Ghaziabad: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, after a video of the controversial right-wing leader hurling abuses at the father of the nation went viral on social media.

Police said they came across the video, purportedly featuring the priest, on the night of July 13, and taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance, an FIR was lodged at the Masuri police station in Ghaziabad under Indian Penal Code Section 505(2) (offence in any place of worship or assembly) on July 14.

“The FIR names the priest for his derogatory remarks on Gandhi. The video seems to be about five to six months old and the location is yet to be ascertained, but we believe it to be Haridwar,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

The FIR, a copy of which is available with HT, states that the priest allegedly used offensive words and derogatory remarks against Gandhi, and held him responsible for murders of Hindus during Partition, besides accusing the father of the nation of allegedly “favouring the British and Muslims”.

Yati denied any knowledge of the video and said it is a “practice of the police to keep lodging FIRs against him”. “This is their usual practice to lodge FIRs against me on one pretext or the other. They may have got hold of some old video and registered another FIR. These are my personal thoughts. Gandhi and his followers are responsible for the condition of Hindus. I do not consider him the father of the nation,” Yati said.

The priest faces multiple cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for his alleged hate speeches at a Dharam Sansad in Haridwar earlier this year.

