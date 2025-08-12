Daycare assault case: Juvenile produced before Juvenile Justice Board

NOIDA: Police on Monday produced a 16-year-old caretaker accused of assaulting a 15-month-old girl In the Sector 137 daycare assault case, before the Juvenile Justice Board, which will decide where she will be kept, officials said. The CWC chief further pointed out that the accused caretaker herself is a minor, making her employment a violation of child labour laws. (Representational image)

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Noida, which will examine the toddler once she is medically fit, has termed the FIR as “very weak” and missing crucial legal provisions.

“Certain sections of the Juvenile Justice Act have not been invoked, and even provisions pertaining to physical assault are absent. The prime responsibility for this incident lies with the head of the facility operating it. Once the baby comes to us, we will direct the police to add the relevant sections,” said CWC chairperson KC Virmani.

Virmani said the toddler has yet to be produced before the CWC as she is undergoing medical tests. “Once she is produced, we will assess her actual condition, speak to the parents, and ensure she receives any required medical assistance,” he said.

The CWC chief further pointed out that the accused caretaker herself is a minor, making her employment a violation of child labour laws. “Sections under the Child Labour Act are also missing. As per Supreme Court guidelines, police should also verify if she was paid minimum wages and whether her working hours complied with rules. We have learnt she was on a 10-hour duty daily, while the permissible limit is six hours given her age. Police should consult the labour department to add relevant sections,” Virmani added.

The assault took place on August 4 at the daycare located in Sector 137. CCTV footage allegedly shows the caretaker slapping, pushing, and biting the toddler on her thighs, and hitting her with a plastic bat.

The incident came to light on August 7, when the child’s mother noticed two marks while changing her daughter’s clothes.

.