Dense fog: Three injured as passenger bus rams another on Noida expressway

Three people escaped with minor injuries after a speeding bus rammed another bus from behind in the dense foggy conditions near Mahamaya flyover in Noida on Wednesday morning, said police. Due to dense fog, the Gwalior registered bus suddenly applied its brakes to avoid colliding with a car in front, when the other bus, travelling at a comparatively high speed, rammed it from behind, said police. (HT Photo)

The accident caused traffic congestion from Mahamaya flyover to Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal as the traffic pressure remains high on the route connecting the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Chilla border.

Police said on Wednesday around 7.30am, a passenger bus was headed towards Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, when it rammed a Gwalior registered passenger bus from behind.

“Due to dense fog, a Gwalior registered bus suddenly applied its brakes to avoid colliding with a car in front, when another bus, travelling at a comparatively high speed, rammed it from behind. The incident occurred a few metres away from Mahamaya flyover, near Gate Number 1 of Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer, Phase 1.

The SHO said, “As traffic police came to know about the incident, a team rushed to the spot and called in hydro cranes to remove the buses from the road.”

It took about an hour for police to tow away the vehicles, and traffic was briefly affected from Noida to Delhi, said traffic police. “As we came to know about the accident and congestion, we sent additional force to the spot, and later traffic was restored as earlier,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic.

Mithlesh Kumar, who was heading from Gorakhpur to Delhi on the bus that rammed the one in front, said, “I suffered injuries to my left hand. The driver of my bus was driving recklessly, and that caused the accident.”

Police do not have the names of the other two injured as they were rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were discharged. “No case has been registered as bus operators compromised and refused to file a complaint,” added SHO Kumar.