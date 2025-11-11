DND Flyway repairs to disrupt traffic for two months

Traffic movement on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway – a crucial 9.2-km link between Delhi and Noida – will be affected for the next two months due to major repair and resurfacing work, Noida Traffic Police said in an advisory on Monday. The Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (NTBCL), the concessionaire maintaining the flyway, has begun the second phase of its rehabilitation project, with work scheduled between 11pm and 6am and again from noon to 4pm to avoid peak-hour disruptions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Officials said the Delhi-to-Noida carriageway will be repaired first, followed by the Noida-to-Delhi stretch.

“Maintenance work will be carried out in two shifts to minimise inconvenience during peak hours,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Noida. During these hours, two of the four lanes on the flyway will remain closed, while traffic will move on the remaining two.

The Noida traffic police have advised commuters to use alternative routes for Delhi such as Kalindi Kunj and the Chilla border to avoid congestion. However, delays are still expected during evening peak hours, when the DND Flyway witnesses heavy intercity traffic.

Many daily commuters expressed concern that the partial lane closures would slow down movement, especially in the evenings. Prakash Kumar, a resident of Noida’s Sector 20 who drives to Delhi for work, said, “Repairs are necessary, but this flyway is the lifeline for people like us to travel frequently between Noida and Delhi. The work should be completed on time and without major disruption.”

Harsh Singh, another commuter from Sector 55, added, “Even partial closures during the day slow traffic to a crawl. The authorities should make sure the project finishes quickly so normal flow resumes soon.”

The ongoing phase is the second major rehabilitation effort for the DND Flyway, at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The first phase, completed in 2023 for ₹5 crore, covered about 60% of the carriageway and included upgrades to electrical systems and lighting.

According to NTBCL, the current phase will involve micro-surfacing of both carriageways across an 8-km stretch, along with embankment protection and other infrastructure work aimed at ensuring long-term safety and durability. The agency said this phase — expected to be completed by January 2026 — may cause temporary inconvenience but is essential for maintaining the structural health of the flyway.

Work has already started near the toll plaza loop, where traffic cones and barricades have been placed to guide vehicles. NTBCL recently invited bids for the upgradation project in September, describing it as part of a “proactive initiative” to preserve the road’s quality and user experience.

“This second phase reflects our continued commitment to maintain a world-class user experience and ensure the safety of commuters,” NTBCL said in a statement.

The DND Flyway, which carries more than 200,000 commuters daily where it connects Noida’s Sector 16/15 to Delhi’s Ring Road near Maharani Bagh, was made toll-free after the Allahabad High Court barred NTBCL from collecting user fees on October 26, 2016 – a decision upheld by the Supreme Court in December 2024.