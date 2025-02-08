DND flyway traffic hit due to SP chief’s visit to Greater Noida

Noida: Traffic on the Delhi-Noida-Direct Flyway and Chilla border was briefly affected on Friday as Samajwadi Party (SP) functionaries converged at the DND Flyway loop to welcome their party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was visiting one of the party workers’ homes in Greater Noida. Akhilesh Yadav, who is staying in Delhi for the parliament session, was going to a Gautam Budh Nagar politician’s home in Delta 3 and had come to give blessings to the politician’s daughter, whose marriage is scheduled for Saturday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The traffic was first affected around 10.30 am. Two hours later, the stretch from Noida-Greater Noida Expressway faced snarl again as he was returning to Delhi.

“On Friday morning, Akhilesh Yadav’s visit was scheduled to visit Greater Noida from Delhi. Around 10.30am, when he reached near the DND border, a few of his party workers gathered near the DND loop. However, traffic police personnel deployed near the stretch immediately cleared the traffic within a few minutes,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (Traffic).

The party workers suddenly gathered at the DND loop. When Yadav stopped to meet them, traffic coming from the DND border halted.

Later, when Yadav’s convoy left the DND loop, the Noida traffic police stopped traffic at the DND loop and Chilla border (both roads lead to DND flyway) for a brief period, which triggered a long tailback of vehicles.

“Every time any VIP visits Noida, we, the civilians, have to face the heat of the traffic. They (politicians) should think before affecting the entire traffic. I was going to my office near Sector 125 when I was stuck in DND congestion for more than half an hour,” said Deepak Gupta, a resident of Delhi.

The party later clarified about the visit.

National Spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, Pradeep Bhati, said, “Akhilesh Yadav, who is staying in Delhi for the parliament session, was going to party worker Rajkumar Bhati, a Gautam Budh Nagar politician’s home in Delta 3. He had come to give blessings to Bhati’s daughter, whose marriage is scheduled for Saturday.”