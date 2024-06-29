Downpour inundates Ghaziabad city

The heavy morning rain, for the second consecutive day on Friday, inundated several parts of the city, leaving commuters to battle snarls and heavy waterlogging on different stretches, especially on stretches of National Highway 9 (NH-9). The low-lying areas and underpasses in city are getting water-logged during heavy rain, however, it is our endeavour that water do not remain stagnant for more than one or two hours, said water works officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Commuters said there was heavy waterlogging near UP-Gate and Indirapuram on Friday morning.

“There were snarls as a result at UP Gate, and Indirapuram stretch of NH-9. The underpasses also had knee-deep water. The internal areas of Indirapuram from Kala Patthar to Shakti Khand, near St Francis school, near Shipra Sun City and also from Mangal Bazar to Rail Vihar, also faced heavy water-logging,” said Kuldeep Saxena, a resident of Shakti Khand, Indirapuram.

An HT team spotted heavy water-logging on NH-9 stretches near Wave City, near Noida’s Sector-62, near Vijay Nagar and also at Lal Kuan intersection near Ghaziabad-Gautam Budh Nagar border.

“The areas near NH-9 are naturally low-lying and water logs there due to improper drainage system. Commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, have to wade through knee-deep water during monsoon and this leads to breakdown of vehicles and severe snarls,” said Sagar Kumar, a resident of Bhatia Morh.

The officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the logged water receded in 30 minutes.

“The water receded in about 30 minutes. We had ensured that water outlets on NH-9 were de-clogged and made silt-free,” said an NHAI official, who wished not to be named.

In Ghaziabad city, water-logging was seen on Loni-Bhopra road, river Hindon underpass and also at Sahibabad underpass near Saur Urja Marg.

“The low-lying areas and underpasses in city are getting water-logged during heavy rain. However, it is our endeavour that water do not remain stagnant for more than one or two hours. Our teams are deployed at 56 water-logging points to ensure that water recedes soon,” said KP Anand general manager (water works) from Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

The India Metorological Department (IMD) said on Friday that the south-west monsoon further advanced into some parts of west Rajasthan, remaining parts of east Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana, entire Delhi, some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, among others.

“The northern limit of monsoon passes through Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Una, Pathankot and Jammu,” the IMD said in a statement.