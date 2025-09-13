Drunk e-rickshaw driver misbehaves with cop; booked

A traffic constable in Noida’s Sector 66 was caught on CCTV allegedly assaulting an e-rickshaw driver on Thursday, with the video later going viral on social media. The driver was taken to Phase 3 police station, where a case was registered against him.

Police began investigating the footage and found out that the e-rickshaw driver, who was reportedly intoxicated, had first misbehaved with the constable.

According to police, the driver was creating a disturbance by repeatedly stopping his vehicle in the middle of the road. “When traffic constable Rahul, who was deployed nearby, approached him, the driver argued and misbehaved with the policeman,” said assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Rajeev Gupta.

Gupta said the situation escalated when the driver snatched the constable’s helmet and ran. “He was chased for a few metres, caught, and during the struggle to retrieve the helmet, the incident was captured on CCTV,” he said.

Police said a medical examination confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.