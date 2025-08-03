Ensure uninterrupted power supply: GB Nagar DM to discom

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam on Saturday directed officials of the power discom to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply across urban and rural areas, particularly during the ongoing monsoon season. She also asked them to expedite repair of faulty lines and replace ageing wires to prevent outages. Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam.

“The monsoon season poses specific risks for power infrastructure. Any repair or replacement work must be completed on priority. Officials must ensure that both urban and rural residents don’t face disruptions,” she said.

The district administration also flagged delays in transformer repairs and stressed the need for swift redressal of consumer complaints. “Public inconvenience due to power outages must be minimised. Delays in resolving complaints are not acceptable,” the DM said.

Discom officials said maintenance teams have already been deployed and key vulnerable lines and transformers are being identified. “We have been taking steps to strengthen weak points in the network. SCADA work under the RDSS project is progressing, and we are also replacing poles and cables in several localities,” said Vivek Kumar, superintending engineer of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, Noida.

The meeting comes days after Uttar Pradesh power minister A K Sharma, in a separate review session, instructed authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply in Noida. He also reviewed the progress of key infrastructure upgrades under various state and central schemes.

Earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) approved a ₹97 crore allocation for Gautam Buddh Nagar for the 2025–26 financial year to bolster electricity infrastructure across the district.

Additionally, under the ₹1,313 crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the central government, engineering firm L&T has been commissioned for SCADA-related work in Noida. Another implementing agency for the remaining components of the scheme is expected to be finalised this month.

Officials said the RDSS will focus on building new substations and reinforcing existing distribution lines, while parallel projects will tackle the replacement of ageing transformers, poles, and overhead cables, particularly in Noida’s older sectors and new developing zones where infrastructure has not kept pace with rapid urbanisation.