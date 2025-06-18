Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
Expedite work at Noida international airport: UP chief secretary

ByMaria Khan
Jun 18, 2025 07:22 AM IST

This airport will become a key driver of economic growth in Uttar Pradesh and will create new employment and business opportunities for the youth of the state, the chief secretary said

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh on Tuesday reviewed the progress at the ongoing construction at the Noida International Airport in Jewar and directed all related agencies to accelerate the remaining work while maintaining high quality.

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar International Airport, is nearing completion, with one runway and a terminal ready for the first flight. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
Singh, as part of his visit, also convened meeting with officials during which he was presented a detailed progress report from Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), Tata Projects Ltd, and Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL).

The report covered key components of the airport, including the terminal building, ATC (air traffic control), STP (sewage treatment plant), water treatment plant, cargo facilities and related infrastructure, said officials.

Stressing that the airport project is a top priority for the state, the chief secretary said: “This airport will become a key driver of economic growth in Uttar Pradesh and will create new employment and business opportunities for the youth of the state.

Later, he inspected the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building, terminal, sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, pathway drain and other sites under construction.

The chief secretary also visited the Pathway drain at Bankapur. The irrigation department and related authorities were directed to accelerate its widening, cleaning and culvert installation, as this drain will connect to the Jewar airport’s water disposal system.

“The district administration is closely monitoring progress on a daily basis and addressing any bottlenecks promptly to keep the project on track. We are committed to extend all necessary support to complete the Jewar airport project on time,” said Gautam Budh Nagar DM Manish Kumar Verma.

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) CEO Arun Vir Singh; Yeida’s officer on special duty/nodal officer for Jewar airport Shailendra Kumar Bhatia; Jewar International Airport Ltd CEO Christoph Schnellmann, and Tata Projects’ Vinayak Pai were among key officials present on the occasion.

The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar International Airport, is nearing completion, with one runway and a terminal ready for the first flight. Upon full completion, the facility will feature six runways and six terminal buildings, “with an annual passenger handling capacity of 225 million”.

