Pune ZP’s education model gets state nod for replication across districts

The Pune Zilla Parishad’s model, which converges government schemes and funds with CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, institutional partnerships and community participation to improve rural education and healthcare infrastructure, has been identified for replication in other districts of Maharashtra. The model was presented at a state-level review meeting on upgradation of school, anganwadi and primary healthcare infrastructure held under chairmanship of CM Devendra Fadnavis (M) on October 3 in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)

The model was presented at a state-level review meeting on the maintenance and upgradation of school, anganwadi and primary healthcare infrastructure held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 3.

Pune ZP CEO Gajanan Patil presented the district’s work in the education and health sectors. The approach of bringing together government schemes, available funds, CSR support, academic and research institutions and local participation, instead of implementing schemes independently, was highlighted at the meeting.

Fadnavis called for Pune ZP’s good practices to be documented and shared with other districts so that they could adopt them according to their local requirements. The meeting also indicated that the administration would work towards expanding such institutional partnerships and convergence-based models across the state.

The Pune ZP also signed two MoUs aimed at strengthening its education initiatives. One was signed with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for the ‘Global Guruji’ initiative, which will focus on teacher capacity-building, modern teaching methods, professional development and strengthening student-centred learning.

The second MoU was signed with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) to provide rural students with exposure to astronomy, space science, research and emerging technologies. The initiative will also facilitate educational exposure to institutions and organisations such as ISRO, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).