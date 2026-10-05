Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh: BJP, SP keep cards close to their chest over extra candidates
The Rajya Sabha contest in Uttar Pradesh has entered a crucial competitive phase with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) keeping their cards close to their chest, watching each other and waiting to see the other’s next move before revealing their own strategy for fielding additional candidates
The Rajya Sabha contest in Uttar Pradesh has entered a crucial competitive phase with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) keeping their cards close to their chest, watching each other and waiting to see the other’s next move before revealing their own strategy for fielding additional candidates.
With nominations closing on October 6 and voting scheduled for October 16, the next 48 hours are expected to be vital.
The SP has already announced two candidates —party veteran Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Industries Group president Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani, who are set to comfortably get elected based on the party’s numerical strength in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
The party, however, is weighing the possibility of putting up a third candidate, setting the stage for a direct contest with the BJP for the remaining seat.
According to sources, the BJP will announce its Rajya Sabha candidates on Monday, but it is not clear whether it will announce eight or nine candidates.
“The BJP will announce RS candidates on Monday. As of now, both the BJP and the SP are watching each other’s move with regard to fielding the 11th candidate,” a minister in the UP government said.
The House arithmetic makes the SP’s gamble relatively easier. The SP-Congress block has 100 plus effective votes against the 37 first-preference votes required for one Rajya Sabha seat, leaving it with a sizable surplus after securing two seats. The SP is, therefore, believed to have made up its mind to field the third candidate, hoping to get him elected by the dint of possible cross-voting from NDA MLAs. SBSP president and minister OP Rajbhar has acknowledged that two of his party’s MLAs, Abbas Ansari and Jagdish Narayan Rai, are likely to vote for the SP. There is also murmur that one or two Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MLAs may also cross-vote in favour of the SP.
The BJP-led NDA, on the other hand, has enough numbers to secure seven seats comfortably and is seeking to get the eighth candidate elected through possible cross-voting. It is likely to fall short of at least two votes to get the eighth candidate elected.
The possibility of cross-voting has made the contest particularly significant ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. A third SP candidate would need to get votes beyond the party’s own alliance, while the BJP would also have to guard against possible cross-voting within the ruling coalition. Sources said the fear of cross-voting by their MLAs was bothering both camps.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More