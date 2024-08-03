Expo to bring luxury hotels, homestays exhibitors under one roof

Greater Noida: In its seventh edition, the India International Hospitality Expo (IHE) that commences in Greater Noida from Saturday, will bring over 20,000 buyers from across the hospitality industry under one roof, said officials on Friday. With Vietnam as the partner country, distinguished chefs and hospitality professionals from the country will be participating to enhance the cultural and business exchange, informed officials. (HT Photo)

The four-day expo will be inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India on Saturday at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, officials added.

Rakesh Kumar, chairman, India Expo Centre & Mart, said, “With over 1000 exhibitors onboard and drawing over 20,000 B2B (business to business) buyers from luxury hotels, resorts, homestays, restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the food & beverage sector, the hospitality expo is set to redefine the convergence of the hospitality industry by offering a one-stop solution for the sector’s multifaceted needs”

Key categories at the expo include a wide range of sectors critical to the hospitality industry including HoReCa (hotel, restaurant, and catering), operating supplies & equipment, hospitality technology, food & beverages, housekeeping & janitorial, maintenance & engineering, furniture, fixtures, and equipment facilities management, and cleaning & hygiene.

“IHE 2024 has partnered with Vietnam this year to take one step forward in collaborations within the hospitality industry. Renowned Vietnamese Chefs, Phem Van Dong and Nguyen Van Thong are set to hold their masterclasses alongside celebrity chefs from India,” said Kumar.

He added that while Himachal Pradesh will join the IHE 2024 as the Focus State, Himachal Tourism will be promoting their tourist destinations at the expo.

The expo will end on August 6.