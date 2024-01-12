Fake call centre duping US citizens busted in Noida, 25 held

The Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) and Noida police on Thursday busted a fake call centre allegedly cheating American citizens by posing as tech support executives, police said. 25 people were arrested from the fake call centre and 34 mobile phones, 22 computer systems, four laptops, five internet routers, etc were recovered from the spot (Representational image)

The team carried out a search operation at the fake call centre located in Block D of Sector 59, Noida, and arrested 25 suspects, senior officers said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 58 police station, the suspects contacted foreigners by posing as representatives of private companies approaching them to resolve their tech related problems.

“The callers told the gullible foreigners that their computer systems or their IP (internet protocol) address have been compromised and assured them that they would address the issues. Then they would have their targets download a screen-mirroring app on their systems (to take remote control of the systems). The suspects took payment in the form of gift cards between USD 100 and USD 500 of leading online brands,” a police officer said, asking not to be named.

He added that 25 people were arrested from the fake call centre and 34 mobile phones, 22 computer systems, four laptops, five internet routers, etc were recovered from the spot.

“Some others linked to the racket are absconding but have been identified. They will be nabbed soon,” said the officer.

An FIR in the case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Earlier in November last year, two such fake call centres were busted in Noida and Greater Noida by a joint team of the STF and local police wherein a total of 41 people were arrested.