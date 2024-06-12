Family from Iraq duped of USD 10,000 by two men posing as cops in Noida

A family from Iraq, who are currently lodged in a rented accommodation in Noida while their is daughter availing of treatment at a private hospital in Sector 128, were allegedly duped of USD 10,000 (approximately ₹8.5 lakh) by two men posing as policemen in Noida, senior police officers said on Tuesday. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 126 police station, under sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code, against unidentified suspects on Monday, police said. (Representational Image)

A complaint in the matter was submitted by a man named Samdarsh Chauhan, who is the owner of the rented accommodation in Shahpur locality in Sector 126, Noida, where the Iraqi family has been living since they came to the city on June 5.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“On Sunday evening around 9pm, the family was out taking a stroll in Sector 126 when two people in a grey car introduced themselves as policemen and asked to see their documents. The person checking the wallet took out USD 10,000 cash (approximately ₹8.5 lakh) and sped off in the car. The man’s wife and daughter tried to stop the car, but it did not stop and they got injured after falling on the road,” said the complaint.

ALSO READ- Woman awarded death penalty for stabbing mother-in-law 90 times

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Sector 126 police station, under sections 420 (cheating), 379 (theft) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code, against unidentified suspects on Monday, police said.

ALSO READ- Maharashtra man steals police probe kit, deletes crime data; held

“Police are trying to trace the vehicle from the spot where the incident happened and are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in the area. According to the victim’s statement, the two suspects were in plainclothes and were sitting in a grey WagonR that was parked on the roadside. Police teams have been deployed to nab the suspects,” said Subodh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 126 police station.

ALSO READ- Fire at UP sub-station hits power in large parts of Delhi

Wamiq, the interpreter of the Iraqi family, said the victims do not want to be identified. “His 13-year-old daughter is undergoing treatment for bone marrow cancer at a private hospital in Sector 128, Noida, for which they are in the city. The victim belongs to a financially poor background and this incident has left him in shock as he had brought the money for his daughter’s treatment. He also visited the Iraqi embassy on Tuesday to seek help from authorities there,” he said.