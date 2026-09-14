Family of four booked for abetting 17-year-old girl’s suicide in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO of Kaushambi police station, said the suspect had pressured the girl to apologise over the video. (Representational image)

A Class 12 student, his brother and parents were booked for abetment to suicide on Saturday following the death of a 17-year-old girl in Ghaziabad last month, officials said on Sunday.

According to a police complaint filed on Saturday, the girl’s father alleged that his daughter was “subjected to bullying, social exclusion, abuse, humiliation and harassment” by the accused family.

The girl, a resident of Sector 3 in Vaishali and a classmate of the main suspect, died by suicide on August 24 by hanging herself at her home. No suicide note was recovered, police said.

The incident centres on a video that was shared in the school’s WhatsApp group. Police said the video allegedly showed the girl using “inappropriate” words for the suspect’s mother.

According to the victim’s father’s complaint, the suspect later confronted the girl over the video on a call, during which his parents allegedly joined him. The conversation was recorded by his brother and later shared in the school WhatsApp group, police said.

The girl’s father said in his complaint that when he visited her school in Indirapuram, the principal showed him a video in which the suspect was seen “misbehaving” and “threatening” his daughter on a video call. The suspect’s parents were also allegedly present.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, SHO of Kaushambi police station, said the suspect had pressured the girl to apologise over the video.

“The video was shared on the school’s WhatsApp group. Later, the suspect confronted the 17-year-old over the clip via a video call, demanding an apology while his parents joined him. The conversation was recorded by the suspect’s brother and later sent to the school WhatsApp group,” Sharma said.

“We are investigating when the incident occurred and whether it triggered the girl to take the extreme step,” he said.

A case under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the four family members at Kaushambi police station. No arrests have been made and further investigation is under way.