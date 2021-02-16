IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Farmers at UP Gate gear up to tackle summers
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers at UP Gate gear up to tackle summers

Now that the summer has started, farmers protesting at UP Gate are making arrangements, and the union leaders are meeting panchayats to garner the support of farmers across the National Capital Region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST

Now that the summer has started, farmers protesting at UP Gate are making arrangements, and the union leaders are meeting panchayats to garner the support of farmers across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Around 2,000 to 2,500 farmers and people gathered at the protest site on Tuesday. They are taking part in the ongoing agitation on a rotational basis, according to the members of UP Gate farmers’ committee. The protesters have plans to deal with the increase in temperature, they said.

“To ensure a good turnout, the dais will be entirely covered, and fans will be installed in a few days. Covered tents used during the winter will be removed and will set up new tents. The existing tents will be covered with haystacks. We have brought two big generators and will rope in more to run fans and desert coolers,” said Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer leader from Uttarakhand and a member of UP Gate farmers’ committee.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is spearheading the protests at UP Gate, conducted a panchayat with other farmer leaders and members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak on Tuesday.

To keep the momentum of protesters at protest hotspots, Tikait asked people to protest at different sites, in groups. He also urged the central government to form an “agriculture cabinet”, which would focus on various issues faced by the farmers.

“The farmers should have known that there is no ‘krishi mantralaya’ (agriculture ministry) or ‘krishi mantri’ ((agriculture minister) in the country. People and farmers are being deceived. Those who talk to us (government representatives) only have 18 per cent charge of the agriculture ministry. There are 17-18 other departments that look after issues impacting agriculture. So, we have asked the government to come up with an agriculture cabinet,” Tikait said.

“There is no law on minimum support price (MSP) yet, but the godowns (corporate) have come up beforehand. The price of the crop will be decided on the basis of people’s hunger and this will affect the poor and the shopkeepers. There is a new trend of ‘bhook ka vyapar’ (business of hunger). We have to stop this, otherwise even dogs will die of hunger,” he added.

“They will try to divide us (on the basis of caste, economic status and even on the regional basis), but you must stay strong. It is for the first time that the Sikhs have come with us and we will stay with them. We have got strong groups from Punjab and we have learnt a lot from them. It is a strong bond. It is high time that farmers from different states start meeting each other,” Tikait said.

The protest, which primarily started as a farmers’ protest has now become a ‘Jan Andolan’ (public movement), he said.

“It is because the prices are on the rise, and even the fuel rate is on the higher side. This will also affect the common people. People have been supporting us, and we are raising their issues as well,” Tikait said on Monday.

Recently, questions were raised about the dip in the number of protesters at the UP Gate, which saw a massive surge ahead of the tractor rally on Republic Day (January 26) and following Tikait’s emotional appeal to the people to bring food and water for him on January 28.

The farmers have been camping at the protest site near Uttar Pradesh Gate since November 28, 2020, demanding repeal of the farm laws, and a new law on minimum support price (MSP). As part of an offer, the Centre had proposed staying the implementation of the three controversial farm laws for one and half years. However, there’s a stalemate between the farmers and the central government continues, with no talks held since January 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Ghaziabad plans one more mop-up Covid vaccination round for health-care workers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The district health department, which is struggling to improve turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, has decided to conduct an additional mop-up round on February 19 for 5,371 health-care workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five of private lab in Greater Noida detained for administering ‘unauthorised’ Covid vaccine to 18 people

By Shafaque Alam, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar health department on Tuesday conducted a search at a pathology laboratory in Greater Noida’s Dadri after it received reports that an unauthorised Covid-19 vaccine was being administered to people in that town
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Heritage City project likely to be ready by May

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:44 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has finalised CBRE South Asia as consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for ‘Heritage City’, an urban zone to be developed at Raya in Mathura
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man acquitted of rape after complainant retracts

By Kapil Datta, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Gautam Budh Nagar district court on Tuesday acquitted a man after the complainant said she had lodged a false rape case in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents slip anti-stress pills into dog food to calm strays

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:34 PM IST
With incidents of dogs biting people, residents of Noida sector 34 said they were slipping anti-stress medicines into food for stray canines
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Liquor smugglers arrested in Greater Noida west

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Noida: Police arrested two men for allegedly smuggling liquor in Greater Noida West on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Five held for running a prostitution ring, robbing people

By Tanmayee Tyagi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Noida: Five persons, including a couple and three women, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution ring on the pretext of providing escort services and then robbing their customers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Murder suspect flees from police custody; arrested after six hours

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday afternoon managed to arrest a 25-year-old murder suspect who had given them the slip only hours earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man held in Noida for providing fake degrees, certificates

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly producing and selling fake university degrees and certificates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers at UP Gate gear up to tackle summers

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Now that the summer has started, farmers protesting at UP Gate are making arrangements, and the union leaders are meeting panchayats to garner the support of farmers across the National Capital Region (NCR)
READ FULL STORY
Close
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
noida news

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
noida news

SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:31 AM IST
The SKM in a statement on Sunday had “condemned” Ravi’s arrest and said that “she stood in support of the farmers”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
noida news

Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Tikait, who was at Uttar Pradesh Gate on Monday, asked the members of the farmers’ committee to make arrangements for summer as small gatherings near the dais would otherwise send wrong signals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
noida news

Ganga water supply to Noida to be disrupted for 15 days

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:40 AM IST
Noida, which receives around 240-million-litre Ganga water per day, will now have to depend on groundwater. The residents won’t face any problem as they will get adequate drinking water from the groundwater reservoirs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP