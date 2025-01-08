Farmers meet Gautam Budh Nagar authorities over land relate demands

Noida: A farmers’ delegation on Tuesday discussed their land compensation related demands with senior officials of the three industrial bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar district, and sought time-bound solutions. The officials met the farmers on Tuesday since they staged a protest at the Noida-Greater Noida border on December 30, 2024 to press for their demands and ended the agitation by evening after being assured by officials to hold discussions on February 7, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo (file))

The delegation led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) held the discussions at Noida authority’s main administrative office in Sector 6, participated by Lokesh M, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida authority; Ravi Kumar NG, CEO, Greater Noida authority; Maneesh Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar; and additional CEO of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority, among others.

“We have raised all our main issues in the meeting and the officials present in the meeting sought some time to think over these demands. We told them that they should come up with a time-bound solution by January 13, when we plan to re-start our agitation if our demands are not met. We are not in a hurry. Therefore, we have given ample time to officials as some decisions take time,” said Pawan Khatana, the BKU leader.

The farmers raised key issues including 10 percent (of the total land acquired for development) residential plots, hiked 64.7 percent land compensation, Abadi land resettlement, and better compensation for future acquisition among others.

“We have discussed farmers’ issues in the meeting held in Sector 6. We have assured them to address their grievances as per the rules,” said Lokesh M, CEO, Noida authority.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday, during a meeting held in Lucknow with another group of farmers, also assured them to resolve their issues.

The government and officials in Gautam Budh Nagar district want the issues of the farmers to be resolved once for all to avoid agitations affecting the law and order and developmental projects, said sources.