Farmers of 81 villages defer protest after assurance from Noida authority

NOIDA: Protesting farmers from 81 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday deferred their week-long agitation against the Noida authority after officials sought 15 days to look into their demands and address grievances. Noida authority additional chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh said that the authority will look into farmers’ issues. “The authority will look into the genuine issues of the farmers, and then find out a solution as per the rules.” (HT Archive)

Protesting outside the Authority’s Sector 6 office since October 29, the farmers had warned of launching an indefinite agitation to press for their multiple demands related to compensation for the land on which Noida has been developed.

Farmer agreed to suspend the protest till November 25 to enable the authority time to look into their demands, said officials.

The demands include permission to use residential plots for commercial purposes, transfer of their Abadi land back into the name of farmers, additional 64.7% compensation for the land and allotment of 10 per cent (of total land acquired) residential land for farmers’ families among others.

“We had met them and discussed the demands on Friday and Monday, and then we gave them more than 15 days’ time till November 25, 2025. If the Authority doesn’t work and accept our demands by November 25, we will intensify our agitation against the Authority that has been delaying justice to us,” said Surendra Chauhan, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union Manch that was protesting since the last week.

The daily protest not only caused traffic mess in Sector 6 and adjoining areas, but also disrupted public work at the authority’s office, said officials.

“The farmers agreed to end their protest when the Noida authority assured them that they will meet the agitators on a regular basis, and also address their issues,” said Yamuna Prasad, additional commissioner of police (Noida).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) has announced to hold a Mahapanchayat on December 22 at Zero Point of Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida to press for these demands.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the BKU (Tikait faction), during a press conference in Greater Noida, said the Yamuna authority developed the Yamuna Expressway but farmers were yet to receive the promised 64.7% hiked compensation and 10% developed plots.

“We demand the dues of farmers must be paid and compensated properly. We also demand construction of service lanes along the Yamuna Expressway and free access for local farmers on the expressway upon showing their Aadhaar cards,” he said.