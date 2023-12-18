Farmers protest against Dadri power plant in Noida

There were traffic snarls on Master Plan-2 road as farmers in Gautam Budh Nagar protested against the national thermal power company’s Dadri unit on Monday demanding better compensation and other benefits for their families. Farmers of the (BKP) Bharatiya Kisan Parishad protest against the Dadri NTPC at NTPC office in Sector 24 in Noida on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A group of farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader Sukhbir Yadav held a protest at NTPC’s Noida office in Sector 24 at 10am. The farmers reached the NTPC office at 1.30pm and returned after NTPC officials promised to look into their demands.

The farmers have held protests against NTPC in Dadri on several occasions previously. The issue dates to 1985, when the state government acquired land from 23 villages in Dadri to set up the NTPC power plant. However, the farmers are unhappy with the compensation they were given by the government.

“One of the major demands is that all farmers should get compensation at uniform rate. If they will not give compensation at a uniform rate then we will continue to protest. Also, a reservation in jobs for farmers’ children should be given by NTPC. NTPC should have given educational and healthcare facilities to the families of farmers who gave their land for the project,” said Subhbir Yadav.

NTPC said that they tried to help the farmers in their capacity in giving them employment and other benefits.

“Land acquisition and compensation for the project were completed under the relevant Land Acquisition Act and the directions of the district administration at that time. After so many years, protests are being held over some demands. During various talks with the protesters, NCPS has told them that it is no longer possible to consider equal compensation and employment. Further, NCPS has also informed them that 182 project-affected people have been given regular employment on the basis of available vacancies, suitability, and eligibility,” said an NTPC spokesperson.

“Currently, even in the works being executed under various contracts in NCPS, 70% of the contract workers are people from nearby villages including the land oustees/PAPs...Further, NCPS is set to take action on the basis of the administration’s instructions based on the feasibility report in respect of the demand of villagers for the operation and maintenance of the hospital and degree college,” added the spokesperson.