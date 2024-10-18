FIR against 30 for firing at politician’s home over money dispute

Police registered a case against 30 people after a 48-year-old man along with his accomplices reached a local politician’s home in Noida’s Nithari locality on Wednesday night and allegedly vandalised his home and fired shots in the air, said senior police officers on Thursday, adding that the incident was the result of a monetary dispute. Subsequently, a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder), assault and house trespass was registered against Sanjay Awana and 29 unidentified suspects. (Representational image)

Police said complainant Somendra Awana resides with his family in Nithari area under the jurisdiction of Sector 20 police station. He is a member of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and runs a Wi-Fi business.

“On Wednesday night, Sanjay Awana, who resides near his home, approached Awana over a Wi-Fi connection. When Somendra Awana refused him access to the Wi-Fi connection, citing outstanding dues, it led to a verbal argument,” said an official, adding that following the arguments, Sanjay Awana left the spot.

But after some time, Sanjay Awana, along with his accomplices, including relatives, reached Somendra Awana’s home again and abused him. “The suspects barged into his home and vandalised his household items. They broke the glass windows by pelting stones,” said a police officer, adding that later Sanjay Awana pulled out a gun and fired four to five shots in the air.

The incident was also recorded on CCTV cameras, and police identified the suspects with the help of recordings. “During the fight, Somendra Awana’s relative also sustained injuries,” said the officer.

Subsequently, a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder), assault and house trespass was registered against Sanjay Awana and 29 unidentified suspects. He has been arrested, said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional commissioner of police, Noida, adding that efforts are underway to trace the absconded suspects also.

RLD district president Janardhan Bhati, said, “Somendra Awana was not at home when the suspects barged into his home carrying rods. They vandalised the entire house, and while breaking a sink, Somendra Awana’s nephew’s wife sustained injuries. They fired multiple rounds in the air to create terror, and when the police team arrived, they fled the spot, threatening everyone with dire consequences.”