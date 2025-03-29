Menu Explore
Fire at three-storeyed girl PG in Greater Noida, one falls from second floor during rescue

ByArun Singh
Mar 29, 2025 08:42 AM IST

During the investigation, it came to light that the fire broke out after the AC compressor exploded in a second-floor room

Greater Noida

The fire spread swiftly through the building, and a dramatic video of two women at the PG accommodation scale down from their second-floor room emerged on social media. (HT Photo)
The fire spread swiftly through the building, and a dramatic video of two women at the PG accommodation scale down from their second-floor room emerged on social media. (HT Photo)

A fire broke out at a four-storey paying guest (PG) accommodation for women at Knowledge Park 2, Greater Noida on Thursday evening after the compressor of an air conditioner installed at a second-floor room exploded, police and fire officials said.

“On Thursday, around 5.24 pm, locals alerted fire officials that a fire had broken out at a women’s PG in Knowledge Park 2… Two fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was controlled within an hour. By the time we arrived, locals had already begun rescue operations,” Knowledge Park fire officer Vinod Pandey said.

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said there were 60 women in the building when the fire broke out. “The fire was controlled before it could engulf the other rooms,” he said.

Vipin Kumar, station house officer of the Knowledge Park police station, said, “During the investigation, it came to light that the fire broke out after the AC compressor exploded in a second-floor room.”

The fire spread swiftly through the building, and a dramatic video of two women at the PG accommodation scale down from their second-floor room emerged on social media. “One lost her balance and fell, but is currently out of danger,” Kumar said.

No FIR has been registered in the case, but a further investigation is underway, said police.

News / Cities / Noida / Fire at three-storeyed girl PG in Greater Noida, one falls from second floor during rescue
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
