Fire breaks out at cloth manufacturing factory in Noida, none hurt

A massive fire broke at a cloth manufacturing factory in Noida Sector 63 early Thursday morning but no one was injured, fire officials said, adding that the fire was controlled after a four-hour-long operation. The fire is suspected to have broken out due to an electrical short circuit. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“At 5 am on Thursday, the fire control room received information from a security guard about a fire that broke out in a cloth manufacturing factory in block B of Sector 63,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar. Chaubey said, “Ten fire engines from surrounding fire stations were rushed to the spot. We extinguished the fire after three to four hours of continuous effort.”

Fire officials said the factory was closed and there was no one inside when fire broke out.

The fire department suspects that an electrical short-circuit may have occurred on the first floor of the two-storey factory which led to the incident.

In another incident, a fire broke out on the ninth floor of a highrise in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, but no injuries were reported. “On Wednesday at 9.30 pm we were alerted that a fire broke out on the ninth floor of Cherry County society in Bisrakh, Greater Noida,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 3.

“With the help of the maintenance of society, the fire was controlled within an hour before it could engulf the entire flat. The fire began because the house owner left the gas on while heating oil in a utensil while cooking food. After a few minutes the fire broke out,” said Kumar.