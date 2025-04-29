Menu Explore
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Ghaziabad, 60 evacuated

ByPeeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
Apr 29, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Officials said that many of those trapped inside the building in their offices were anxious, and some were even planning to jump out of the windows in panic

At least 50-60 people trapped in a commercial building in Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad were evacuated by the fire department after a fire broke out in an electrical shaft between the sixth and the seventh floors on Monday afternoon, officials said. None was hurt in the blaze, the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at a seven-storey commercial building on Monday afternoon, and the fire department rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot following a call received around 3.15pm. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The incident took place at a seven-storey commercial building on Monday afternoon, and the fire department rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot following a call received around 3.15pm. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident took place at a seven-storey commercial building on Monday afternoon, and the fire department rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot following a call received around 3.15pm.

The officials said that many of those trapped inside the building in their offices were anxious, and some were even planning to jump out of the windows in panic.

“When we reached the spot, we found many people trying to escape through windows of their offices located on different floors. The thick smoke had entered the stairs and other parts of the building. Our personnel entered the building and safely evacuated about 50-60 men and women to the ground floor. The fire had started in an electrical shaft between the sixth and the seventh floor,” said Rahul Pal, chief fire officer.

The officials said that three out of 10 fire tenders on the spot were pressed to douse the fire, and they controlled it in about 15-20 minutes.

“I had gone to a nearby office for some work, and I got a call from my office that there was huge smoke in the building. There were people trapped in the building on different floors. The fire department and police actively helped in evacuation,” said Pramod Panchal, one of the people whose office is located in the building.

“Someone from our office came and informed us about the fire, and it was spreading. Fire safety measures were in place, but it seems that may have got defunct,” said Piyush Tyagi, one of the persons who was evacuated.

The CFO said that there were allegedly no functional fire-fighting systems in the building.

“The building had no functional fire-fighting system, and we have also lodged a case at a court against this in 2023. The overall rescue and evacuation took us about one-and-half hours, and there was no loss of life or injuries. It appears that the fire started due to an electrical short-circuit,” CFO added.

According to the official records of the fire department, there were 931, 1,103 and 1068 fire-related calls received by the department in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

In 2024, the department received 1607 calls, and 769 (47.85%) of these were received in the summer months of April, May and June.

