Fire breaks out at computer repair centre in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a three-storey computer repair centre in Noida on Wednesday morning, said fire department officials, adding that the blaze was controlled within an hour and no casualty or injury was reported. n a second fire incident on Wednesday, a luxury sedan caught fire at Unitech Horizon in Sector Pi 2, Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

“On Wednesday around 11am, the fire control room was alerted by a resident that a fire has started at a computer repair office in Block C, Sector 10, Noida. It started on the first floor of the three-storey building,” said Shiv Narayan Singh, Phase 1 fire officer.

“Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders from nearby fire stations were rushed to the spot and they extinguished the flames within an hour,” he said,

No one was hurt in the incident as the employees who were working inside the centre vacated the building on noticing the flames. “During the investigation, it came to fore that a short circuit had occurred inside a central processing unit (CPU), which triggered the fire,” said Singh .

Fire officials said the employees working at the centre tried to douse the flames themselves, but when it spread quickly, they vacated the building.

A video of the incident also did the rounds on social media platforms, and it showed thick black smoke coming out of the building.

In a second fire incident, a luxury car caught fire inside a high-rise society in Greater Noida on Tuesday, said fire department officials.

“We were alerted on Tuesday afternoon that a blue BMW has caught fire at Unitech Horizon society in Sector Pi 2, Greater Noida,” said Vinod Pandey, fire officer, Knowledge Park.

“The fire was extinguished with the help of a fire tender. The car belonged to a man identified as Krishna Kumar, and he was at his home in Unitech Horizon society when the fire broke out.”

Investigation revealed that a short circuit occurred inside the engine, which later led to the fire. The fire was controlled before it engulfed the entire car. No one was hurt in the incident, said fire officials.