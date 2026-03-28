Fire breaks out at hypermarket in Noida, none hurt

Noida: A fire broke out at a hypermarket in Noida Sector 76 early Friday morning, fire officials said, adding that no injuries were reported. A fire broke out at a hypermarket outlet in Sector 76 early morning. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

“On Friday, around 4:30 am, a security guard posted at the hypermarket near Noida Sector 76 metro station called the emergency helpline to report the incident,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

A team from Sector 49 police station rushed to the spot and alerted the fire control room, the officer added.

Police said the store was closed and no employee was inside at the time. “As many as 15 fire engines were dispatched from surrounding fire stations to douse the fire,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

A fire officer, requesting anonymity, said, “It took over an hour to douse the fire. Clothes, grocery items and wooden work outside the building helped the flames to spread across all three floors, causing partial damage.”

Cooling operations continued after the fire was extinguished to prevent it from reigniting and adjacent buildings were also checked as precaution, the officer added.

“Prima facie it is suspected that a short circuit triggered the fire. However, efforts are underway to determine the exact cause,” said Chaubey.

Police said no case has been registered and investigation is underway.