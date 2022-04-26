First genome sequencing lab in western UP to come up in Greater Noida
The first genome sequencing laboratory in western Uttar Pradesh is almost ready and is likely to begin its operation soon at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kasna, Greater Noida.
As of now, samples are sent to Delhi or Lucknow for genome sequencing. With fewer labs catering to large numbers of samples, it takes up to a week’s time to know about the genetic composition of a microorganism causing disease. Also, the district health authorities are only informed about the reports if there are abnormal results, said health department sources.
Gene sequencing has become imperative with the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as a number of variants of the deadly virus quickly showed up over the past couple of years, presenting different symptoms. This made it extremely vital to identify the variants that are affecting patients. However, the method is used in several other diseases as well.
“Our permissions are sorted and the lab is nearly ready to operate. We can start functioning by May 10, and we will initially be able to test about 50 samples on a daily basis. Not just Covid-19, this lab will help in the genome sequencing of several other diseases such as dengue fever that presents in four different forms. Other viral infections can also be tracked and treated accordingly, if we know the origin and composition of what caused them,” said Brigadier Dr Rakesh Gupta (retired), director, GIMS.
GIMS has also received additional land for the expansion of its campus and conducting MBBS, nursing and paramedical courses. According to officials, work on the new premises, which is adjacent to the existing building, will now be expedited and the new courses will be started within a year.
Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar district reported 120 fresh cases on Monday, taking the active caseload to 650. Cases had dropped marginally on Sunday when the district reported less than 100 cases after a gap of five days. Overall, Gautam Budh Nagar had 22% higher cases on Monday compared to Sunday.
With increasing cases, Noida police has also started taking strict action against people not wearing masks in public places. On Sunday evening, 1,018 people were penalised in various market areas.
“All police stations are conducting regular drives in their respective areas, asking people to wear masks through announcements over public address (PA) systems. Masks are also being distributed and penalties are being imposed for flouting Covid-19 guidelines. Police stations across the district penalised 1,018 people and conducted extensive checking drives on Sunday,” said a spokesperson from the media cell of the Gautam Budh Nagar police, requesting anonymity.
Since April 18, the state government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public places in the six NCR districts of Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat and Bulandshahr, along with state capital Lucknow.
Canada dreams shattered, angry students demand refund from immigration consultants
Angry scenes were witnessed as over 30 students, whose foreign dreams were shattered following the closure of three Canada colleges, met with officials of IDP International Education Provider, through whom they had applied for admission. The meeting of the students and IDP Education officials was facilitated by Aam Aadmi Party legislator Gurpreet Bassi Gogi at the Circuit House in Ludhiana on Monday.
Power crisis: HPGCL to purchase 1,000MW electricity for three years to meet demand
Gurugram: The Haryana Power Generation Company Limited is likely to purchase 1,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from three private entities for three years starting this week to resolve the power crisis in the state, officials said after holding a marathon high-level review meeting regarding the existing power scenario on Monday. Officials did, however, say that the purchase of the 1,000MW of electricity is an ad-hoc arrangement--but for three years.
205kg heroin haul in Gujarat: Importer from Amritsar arrested
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested an importer from Amritsar in connection with 205.6 kg heroin seizure from a container near Kandla port in Gujarat, the probe agency said on Monday. According to a senior police official, the contraband was recovered from one of the 17 containers which had arrived at the Kandla port from Iran between September and October last year.
9 more mobiles recovered from Ludhiana central jail
Two mobile phones were recovered from two inmates of the Ludhiana central jail while at least seven other phones were found abandoned on the premises, during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Kashmiri Lal stated that two of the phones were recovered from the possession of inmates Vikramjit Singh and Gurwinder Singh while seven phones were found abandoned on jail premises.
Ludhiana | Traffic hit as train breaks down on railway crossing
Traffic movement near the Ishmeet Singh Chowk railway crossing in Model Town was hit for around 25 minutes on Monday after a train broke down due a technical fault in the engine. The traffic in the said area was brought to a halt around 1: 10 pm, after the engine of the New Delhi-Lohian Khas (22479) train, developed a snag and stopped on track.
